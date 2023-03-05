NCAAW Conference Tournament Predictions

There truly is nothing like college hoops in March. That is especially the case when taking into account the parity across the country in women’s college basketball this season.

The frequency of upsets have marred weekly top-25 rankings while preseason juggernauts have struggled to stay in the national conversation. It has been more of the same in the conference tournaments so far and that trend has a chance to stay relevant heading into Sunday’s slate of games. Here are the matchups to look out for.

No.7 Iowa vs. No. 14 Ohio State

If you’re going to watch one game today, Iowa-Ohio State has to be the one you turn on.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been must-see television since the moment she stepped onto the floor as a Hawkeye and has unmatched range from beyond the arc. She has shot a whopping 37.6% from deep on 8.8 attempts per game this season. While Clark’s scoring will dominate headlines, she is a facilitating wizard and squeezes in entry passes only a few players in the country can make as consistently as her.

Clark has had no problem navigating the different looks opposing defenses have thrown at her during the Big Ten tournament but she hasn’t gone up against a defender of the likes of Jacy Shledon either. Sheldon just returned from injury after she helped guide Ohio State to a 19-0 record to start the season. The Buckeyes floundered in her absence but have returned to form since. They knocked out No. 2 Indiana after being down 24 points in the first half yesterday and will look to carry that over to today’s Big Ten final.

NCAAW Prediction: Iowa over Ohio State (80-73)

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Tennessee

South Carolina won their 31st game in a row this season after blowing past Ole Miss 80-51 with ease yesterday. In fact, the last time the Gamecocks lost a game was this time last year at the SEC championship versus Kentucky, who had the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft in Rhyne Howard.

South Carolina rebounded in the NCAA tournament and took home another championship following the loss but make no mistake: this team wants to take home the top prize in conference play. They will take on Tennessee, who has remarkably bounced back after an underwhelming start to the season. Rickea Jackson has starred in her return to the team alongside Jordan Horston. The Vols, who were once ranked this season, powered their way past No. 4 LSU in the second half of yesterday’s win and find themselves face to face with the best team in college basketball.

Anyone picking against South Carolina all season has come up short but the Jackson-Horston combination has been a fun development for Tennessee in what has been largely a disappointing season.

NCAAW Prediction: South Carolina over Tennessee (81-67)

No. 9 UConn vs. Marquette

Somehow, some way UConn has been able to stay inside the top-10 in the Associated Press’ rankings after being blighted by injuries throughout the entire season.

Head coach Geno Auriemma has challenged this team at every step of the way and they have answered almost every single time. While waiting for Azzi Fudd to return back to the lineup, Nika Muhl took over the reins to the offense and put together a historic season with the Huskies. Aaliyah Edwards has taken on the bulk of the scoring output while Lou Lopez Senechal, Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz have been reliable options in an injury-ridden season for UConn.

Enter Azzi Fudd.

The sophomore sensation finally returned to the team after missing 14 games in a row. She looked a little rusty in her first game back but still put up 10 points and four assists. She went 2-6 from beyond the arc and still had a couple of open opportunities she will eventually hit with consistency once she is back in the flow of the offense. Fudd coming back couldn’t come at a better time and her ability to create for others while putting on a shooting clinic is reminiscent of Clark’s game.

Marquette actually beat UConn earlier this season when the team was without Fudd and held the Huskies to 3-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc that game. While Jordan King has had a nice season for the Golden Eagles, UConn is going to use this game to as a way to build momentum for the NCAA tournament.

NCAAW Prediction: UConn over Marquette (85-63)