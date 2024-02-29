Caitlin Clark has decided to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft amid her legendary college basketball career. All signs point towards Clark joining the Indiana Fever, as the team holds the No. 1 overall pick. Moreover, Clark's potential home debut could come against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty.
Caitlin Clark could face off against Sabrina Ionescu in a WNBA blockbuster
The 2024 Fever home opener on May 16th is against the New York Liberty, as noted by Kyle Huesmann. Therefore, Clark's WNBA debut could be against one of the best teams in the league.
The Liberty finished the 2023 season with a regular season record of 32-8. Furthermore, the star-studded squad advanced to the WNBA Finals. However, the Aja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces defeated New York in five games for the championship.
Nevertheless, the Liberty are keen on reloading to make another deep run in 2024. Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart reportedly accepted less than a max contract to keep New York's star lineup intact. Sabrina Ionescu is a major part of that lineup.
Ionescu made the 2023 All-WNBA Second Team and was arguably the best shooter in the league. She won the 2023 WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest and nailed 44.8% of her deep-range shots during the regular season. Ionescu would make an excellent opponent for the prodigious Caitlin Clark.
The Iowa legend broke the NCAA's all-time women's basketball record when she reached 3,528 points on Feb. 15th. Like Ionescu, Clark boasts an exceptional ability to shoot from range. She shoots 39.5% on three-pointers and often makes shots from near halfcourt.
As the countdown to the WNBA season continues, fans anxiously await Caitlin Clark's new professional journey.