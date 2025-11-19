Nearly nine months ago, Devin Booker broke the Phoenix Suns' all-time franchise scoring record against the Portland Trail Blazers. It took place in Portland and received quite the applause from the opposing crowd.

During Tuesday's shootaround, Booker had the chance to reflect on that milestone.

“(Blazers fans) gave me an ovation. Definitely didn't have to with being a road player, but there's actually a lot of Suns fans here usually, too,” Booker said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

Booker has remained loyal to the franchise ever since he was drafted in 2015. He's been with them through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

From No. 1 overall pick seasons to the NBA Finals, he's achieved just about everything possible. But on that February night, he cemented his name as possibly one of the best Phoenix players to ever lace them up.

Devin Booker is elevating his play with the Suns

In his tenth season, Booker has elevated his game to another level. He's averaging a career high in points per game and free throws made and attempted.

All of this is happening in only 35 minutes of play. Head coach Jordan Ott has done a nice job of managing his minutes, but the early season success has allowed Booker not have to play a substantial amount of minutes.

Not to mention, the defensive activity and overall leadership has been on display for everyone to see. Granted, it's been there for quite some time, but the Phoenix star being all alone has let that narrative grow.

The team is 8-6 before they take on the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. His 28.4 points per game average could grow with another signature performance, where he made history a season prior.