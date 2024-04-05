In what is shaping up to be a Final Four showdown for the ages, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith boldly claimed that Caitlin Clark winning the championship over UConn's Paige Bueckers is “more important” for the legacy of the Iowa star. As the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to face off against the UConn Huskies in a highly anticipated Final Four matchup Friday, all eyes are on Clark and Bueckers, two of the most electrifying talents in women's college basketball.
Smith emphasized the significance of this game for Clark, who has already declared for the WNBA draft and is the presumptive first-overall pick.
“This is truly the last dance for Caitlin Clark on the collegiate level,” Smith said, via ESPN., pointing out that despite Clark's impressive stats — averaging 32 points and 10 rebounds in this NCAA tournament — her legacy needs a championship to be complete. “We’re saying this lady belongs on Mount Rushmore. Well, guess what, nobody is gonna wanna hear that or many people aren’t gonna want to hear that if she doesn’t have a title attached to it. This is her very last chance.”
The narrative is ripe with drama: Iowa's Clark, who lost the national championship game last year, seeks redemption and a crowning achievement for her college career. UConn's Bueckers, returning from a torn ACL that sidelined her for an entire season, aims to add another title to the Huskies' storied program.
Paige Bueckers' and Caitlin Clark's impressive journeys to the Final Four
Clark's journey to this point has been nothing short of spectacular. After facing defeat against UConn in previous matchups, where she struggled to find her rhythm, Clark has only gotten better, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter. UConn, under the leadership of Geno Auriemma and buoyed by Bueckers' exceptional play, remains a formidable obstacle. The Huskies have a storied history, with 10 championships since 2000, making them the benchmark for success in women's college basketball
“You don’t wanna leave UConn without capturing the championship … we understand what they bring to the table,” Smith said. “We certainly are praying that she (Bueckers) never gets injured again because Paige can really ball, she’s a special talent.”
Iowa's path to this point has been impressive, with a 94-87 victory over LSU in the Elite Eight, avenging their defeat in last year's national championship game. UConn, on the other hand, secured their spot with a dominant 80-73 performance against USC, showcasing their depth and Bueckers' leadership.
As the game approaches, the question on everyone's mind is whether Clark can lead Iowa to victory over the historically great Huskies. A win would not only cement her place among the legends of the sport but also provide a fairy tale ending to her collegiate career. On the other hand, Bueckers and the Huskies are no strangers to the big stage, and their experience make them a daunting challenge.