Taylor Swift goes viral for the awesome Travis Kelce jacket she's wearing at the Chiefs-Dolphins game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Miami Dolphins in what is deemed to be one of the coldest games ever played. For that reason, fans attending the game are wearing their winter gear. However, Taylor Swift went viral after showing off her awesome Travis Kelce-inspired jacket before the start of the game.

It's basically a jersey turned into a jacket. Additionally, Taylor Swift looks incredibly warm in it despite the fact she's sitting in the suites that's probably a bit warmer than the stands. Regardless, this is a jacket you just have to see.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

That is definitely not a jacket you can buy in stores. It's custom made. That was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, as it turns out the wife of San Francisco 49ers' fullback, Kyle Juszczyk created the jacket for Taylor Swift. Juszcyk's wife also made a Patrick Mahomes-inspired jacket for Mahomes' wife as well. Here's how she made it!

Taylor Swift’s custom made No. 87 jacket was designed and created by the wife of 49ers’ All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, @krisjuszczyk. pic.twitter.com/ULGIQZ4Vxa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024

These jackets look so good they should be sold in stores! What fan wouldn't want a jacket like that of their favorite player? I'm not even a Chiefs fan and I want a jacket just like that for myself. These things just look amazing.

Hopefully, this jacket turns into good luck for the Chiefs. Although it's been a bit of a rocky season for this team, Kansas City has another shot at winning the Super Bowl after making the playoffs. The frigid cold may work in their favor, as the Dolphins don't experience this weather often being based in Miami.