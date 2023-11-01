In recent weeks, sensational headlines circulated across various media outlets, claiming that international soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was facing the prospect of 99 lashes in Iran for embracing an Iranian artist, Fatemeh Hamami. However, it has now become evident that these reports were a baseless rumor.

The controversy ignited following a video shared by Hamami on Instagram, showcasing her meeting with Ronaldo on September 20. In the heartwarming footage, Ronaldo is seen hugging and kissing Hamami on the forehead while graciously receiving portraits she had created. Subsequently, several news outlets, including TMZ, the New York Post, and Fox Sports, reported that Ronaldo was to be subjected to 99 lashes as punishment for his actions, claiming that he had committed adultery by touching another woman while in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

However, the Iranian authorities have firmly denied these allegations. The Iranian embassy in Spain stated on October 13, unequivocally refuting the claims and emphasizing that no court ruling has been issued against the international athlete. During his stay in Iran for a soccer match from September 18 to September 19, Ronaldo was warmly received and even praised for his sincere and humane interaction with Fatemeh Hamami, both by the people and the country's sports authorities.

It has now been revealed that the false claim originated from an Instagram post by an Iranian lawyer named Ali Gandomi. Gandomi's post triggered a wave of speculation that led to the widespread dissemination of the inaccurate story.

Iran, a nation with a theocratic government, indeed maintains stringent laws concerning matters of morality. Under these laws, unmarried individuals can face punishments such as lashing if found guilty of adultery, while married offenders may even face the death penalty.

In conclusion, the reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo would receive 99 lashes for hugging Fatemeh Hamami were nothing more than unfounded rumors. The soccer superstar's visit to Iran and his affectionate encounter with the Iranian artist were celebrated by both the people and authorities, ultimately debunking the sensational story that briefly captured the world's attention.