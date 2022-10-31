The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get back on track Monday night as they face the Indiana Pacers for the second game in a row. So far, Ben Simmons has played all six contests for the team, making his presence felt from a playmaking and defensive standpoint. Now, fans want to know: Is Ben Simmons playing tonight?

Is Ben Simmons Playing vs Pacers

Simmons has been downgraded to questionable due to knee soreness, per the team’s Twitter.

That’s the first we’ve heard of any knee issue for the Aussie and it will raise a bit of concern. Is it related to his back surgery? Is it a new injury? That remains to be known.

Simmons is managing to stay healthy but this is definitely not a great sign. But, this is also the front end of a back-to-back, therefore the Nets could be just playing it safe with some load management. Perhaps it’s just a bit of soreness.

Ben Simmons is playing 31.8 minutes per game this season, averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.5 rebounds. Brooklyn is just 1-5 though and continues to struggle, with head coach Steve Nash even ripping into the Nets over the weekend after yet another loss.

Simmons’ status on Tuesday will be something to keep an eye on after sitting out here. They obviously want him to stay healthy and will closely monitor any type of ailment that could pop up throughout the campaign.

So to answer the question, is Ben Simmons playing vs. Pacers? It’s looking like probably not, but there is still a chance.