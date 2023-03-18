Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Kansas head coach Bill Self won’t be on the bench for the team’s NCAA Tournament game against Arkansas Saturday, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Self has yet to coach Kansas during March Madness since being hospitalized last week because of two blocked arteries in his heart.

Bill Self missed the entire Big 12 Tournament, but there was hope that he would coach Kansas during March Madness. Self, however, missed the Jayhawks’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against Howard. Kansas assistant Norm Roberts will be the team’s acting head coach against Arkansas in the second-round matchup.

Kansas beat No. 16 Howard 96-68 in Self’s absence Thursday. Kansas is scheduled to take on No. 8 Arkansas Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in West Region of March Madness.

On Friday, Self’s status against Arkansas was described as “day-to-day.” The 60-year-old was in practice coaching the Jayhawks Friday, though he isn’t ready to be on the bench during a game just yet.

“It’s the same that we always do,” Roberts said Friday, via The Kansas City Star. We have scouting report. We meet probably two times a night and go over different scenarios and what we want to do and how he wants us to play both offensively and defensively,” Roberts said. “So we haven’t had any extra meetings and those things. As a staff we always collaborate and work together and everybody has input on what we think would be the best situation for us.”

Kansas is trying to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as the NCAA Tournament champion.