The 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks beat 16 seed Howard University 96-68 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Jayhawks assistant coach Norm Roberts was brutally honest about head coach Bill Self’s thoughts on the team’s first half performance.

"Well, I don't know [if we were] well-oiled. I know Bill Self is going to kill me when I get back to the hotel." —@KUhoops assistant coach Norm Roberts 😅 pic.twitter.com/ctzilgsMRX — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2023

“I know Bill Self is going to kill me when I get back to the hotel,” Roberts said. The Jayhawks struggled rebounding and putting consecutive defensive stops together in the opening half. However, they put it together in the second half and ended up pulling away for a blowout victory.

Head Coach Bill Self was not on the sidelines for Thursday’s tournament opening victory. Self has been dealing with chest tightness and balance concerns. On Sunday, Self was discharged after undergoing a heart catheterization and having two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

The health issues also kept Self off the sidelines for the entirety of the Big 12 tournament. Kansas is hoping to see Self return sometime soon, but the priority is first and foremost his health.

On the court, Kansas had a well-balanced effort against Howard, as all five starters scored in double figures. Junior Jalen Wilson and Freshman Gradey Dick lead the way with 20 points for the former and 19 for the latter.

Gradey Dick is one of the top freshman in the country and is looking to cap off an incredible first season with a championship run. The 6’8 guard is being touted as a top ten pick in mock drafts for the upcoming NBA draft, but his focus is firmly with the Jayhawks. Gradey is looking to bring back-to-back championships to Lawrence for the first time in Kansas Basketball history and for the fourth time in the history of the sport.