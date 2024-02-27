The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to find their identity under new head coach Doc Rivers, who replaced first-year coach Adrian Griffin in the middle of the season. Although they find themselves 37-21 on the season and just one full game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will have a lot to work on in order to be true championship contenders. The good news is that Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo in the midst of yet another MVP-like season. However, Giannis currently finds himself on the injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. This has led many to ask the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Hornets on Tuesday night?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Hornets
Since the All-Star break, the Bucks have gone 2-0 with wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis has recorded at least 30 points in back-to-back games, as well as at least 12 rebounds in both games. He came up just one assist shy of what would've been his eighth triple-double of the season.
Now, Antetokounmpo's status for Tuesday night's game against the Hornets is a little uncertain, as he is currently listed as probable to play due to a right knee issue that he has been dealing with. The Bucks have officially called Giannis' injury “right knee patellar tendinitis.” Seeing as he has been listed on the Bucks' injury report with this ailment in the past, it does appear as if Antetokounmpo will be playing.
Then again, Milwaukee is set to play two straight games against Charlotte, and Antetokounmpo has sat out in the past after initially being listed as probable to play.
In a total of 56 games this year, the Bucks superstar has averaged 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. He could become the first player in league history to average at least 30 points per game and shoot over 60 percent from the floor over the course of a single season.
Should Antetokounmpo be forced to miss Tuesday night's game for some reason, Bobby Portis would obviously see his role in the frontcourt alongside Brook Lopez increase. Danilo Gallinari, who the team recently signed in the buyout market, would also be a player who would see additional minutes if Giannis was to sit out.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the Bucks will give an update on their star's status later on in the day.