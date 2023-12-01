Legendary South Carolina State football coach Buddy Pough seems to be heavily recruiting Chennis Berry to be his successor at the institution.

Chennis Berry has been linked to several HBCU coaching vacancies over the past few months but none have been more plausible than the South Carolina State position. Buddy Pough announced his retirement from the job after 22 years at the helm slightly before the season started. The move led to massive speculation on who would inherit the position as Buddy Pough transitioned out of the role. The first answer was always Chennis Berry.

The hire makes sense. Berry coaches at Benedict College which is located in Columbia, South Carolina. Columbia isn't far from Orangeburg, South Carolina where South Carolina State is located. He is used to the area and has found success recruiting standout athletes to play for him from the area as well as surrounding states. Plus, he's a younger coach who could follow the model that both Willie Jefferies and Pough jumpstarted by being mainstays at the institution.

Where there's smoke, there's fire and Pough seemingly has been fanning the flames as the football season concludes. Scott Eisberg, sports director for local Charleston, South Carolina news affiliate WCIV posted a picture of Berry and Pough together conversing in Dawson Stadium.

Eisberg said in his post, “Didn’t take Buddy Pough long to find his way back to Dawson Stadium. Chatting it up with the guy some believe should replace him, Benedict head coach Chennis Berry. Seeing that Buddy is the interim AD….”

Didn’t take Buddy Pough long to find his way back to Dawson Stadium. Chatting it up with the guy some believe should replace him, Benedict head coach Chennis Berry. Seeing that Buddy is the interim AD…. pic.twitter.com/4IURQyy158 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 1, 2023

Berry has seen immense success at Benedict, leading the Tigers to successive SIAC Championships and undefeated regular seasons. His teams have clinched births in the Division II playoffs and were seeded as the top-ranked team in the NCAA Super Region II bracket both years. However, his teams lost in their second-round games to Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne respectively after having a bye week prior to the matchup.

Berry is a hot commodity in the HBCU coaching world, as he has the potential to land at several FCS spots in the SWAC such as Southern, Grambling or even Texas Southern. However, South Carolina State makes a lot of sense for the superstar coach and fans interested in the Berry sweepstakes shouldn't overlook the Bulldogs as a potential landing spot.