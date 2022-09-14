‘Is he smarter than LeBron James?’: Giannis Antetokounmpo once again the victim of vicious Gilbert Arenas hate

At this point, it would almost feel odd if there wasn’t a new criticism thrown towards Giannis Antetokounmpo’s way from Gilbert Arenas. The Milwaukee Bucks star has been the subject of a number of Arenas’ recent media conversations. And it is clear that Arenas is not Giannis’ biggest fan. Arenas added more fuel to to the flame on a recent episode of his podcast.

“Let’s go to the mental side,” he said on his podcast. “Is he smarter than Chris Paul? Is he smarter than LeBron James? Is he smarter than (Stephen) Curry, Klay (Thompson), Draymond (Green), Kawhi Leonard, (Nikola) Jokic, Luka (Doncic)? If he doesn’t rank number one in that, that’s what I mean.”

Gilbert Arenas has drawn no shortage of attention as of late with his Giannis Antetokounmpo criticism. This time around, he compared the Bucks’ superstar to fellow NBA players. Arenas does not seem to doubt Giannis’ talent, rather, he does not believe in Antetokounmpo’s basketball I.Q. However, Arenas previously stated that Giannis could become an even greater threat if he increase his basketball knowledge.

“I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary. … Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has fared well for a guy who Arenas says lacks proper NBA intelligence. The 27-year old is already an MVP and NBA Finals champion. He’s widely regarded as the best player in today’s game.

This likely won’t be the last time Gilbert Arenas shares his brutally honest thoughts on Giannis.