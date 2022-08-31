When Gilbert Arenas said Giannis Antetokounmpo “doesn’t understand basketball” yet, he didn’t mean it to sound like a criticism. Rather, what he’s emphasizing is there’s a lot more the Milwaukee Bucks star needs to do to complete his game.

At least that’s what Arenas said when he was asked once again after his controversial comments on Giannis.

To recall, Arenas went viral recently for downplaying Antetokounmpo’s overall growth in the past few years, noting that he doesn’t know how to properly “train his body” and “be better.” The former NBA star then used a rather flawed playing time reasoning to make his argument.

Even more interesting, he doubled down on that take and said that Giannis hasn’t really made any big improvement since he arrived in the NBA, aside from getting stronger and wiser.

Now, in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Arenas continued with that train of thought as he said that “right now, his game is all physical.” However, Arenas clarified that it’s meant to be a compliment since Antetokounmpo will be “scary” if the Bucks star can address the shortcomings he mentioned.

“I’m saying if you guys had him No. 1 or No. 2, and he does not understand this game yet, that’s scary. … Give him Tim Duncan’s knowledge, whole different player, isn’t he?” Arenas added.

"Give him Tim Duncan's knowledge, a whole different player isn't he?" Longtime NBA guard Gilbert Arenas joined @RickKamlaSports & @adaniels33 to clarify his comments about Giannis.#FearTheDear pic.twitter.com/G6it9PsDoG — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 31, 2022

To be fair, Gilbert Arenas has been making valid points. The problem with his arguments, however, is he seems to be downplaying Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game too much. The stats say he has improved massively in a lot of aspects of his game, and while he relies on his athleticism most of the time, he has put in the work to add other dimensions to his playing style.

Not to mention that he made it seem there is something wrong about how Giannis plays. It’s natural for players to have weaknesses–even the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant don’t have perfect playing styles–but Arenas appears to suggest Antetokounmpo isn’t on par with the other superstars because he is just a physical player. Maybe he has forgotten how the likes of Shaquille O’Neal dominated with brute strength?

Whatever the case may be, it’s unlikely the issue will stop any time soon.