The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at Climate Pledge Arena Monday night. The Clippers had been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard for the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from a torn right ACL. As the star gets closer and closer to his highly anticipated return, it leads to one to wonder: Is Leonard playing vs. the Blazers?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs Blazers?

So far, the Clippers won their preseason opener against Maccabi Ra’anana on Friday night. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Norman Powell all didn’t play in that game.

Last season, the Clippers accumulated a 42-40 regular season record, all without the two-time NBA Finals MVP. The latest quotes from head coach Tyronn Lue indicate that Kawhi Leonard will play vs. Blazers on Friday night.

The Clippers forward was recently seen shooting around prior to Clippers practice and has been participating in full five-on-five action throughout training camp.

For those who wanted more, here’s nearly 2 minutes of Kawhi Leonard’s off-the-dribble jumpers before Clippers practice today pic.twitter.com/z2uz5SBNv9 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 27, 2022

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair the partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament on July 13, 2021. It has been nearly 15 months since his ACL surgery, and he has been hard at work to return for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Clippers star was first seen taking jump shots during practice last October 19:

Kawhi Leonard put up some jumpers today before Clippers practice. pic.twitter.com/8MLEvHQ2kZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 19, 2021

NBA on TNT later reported that Leonard was doing explosive box jumps as of November 10th.

“Um, jump up on this table,” Lue said, putting both hands on the three-foot high table he was sitting in front of. “Just seeing him active and being able to jump and progress in the way he is, it’s just good to see. But that’s about it.”

Here’s what Tyronn Lue had to say about Kawhi Leonard following his first five-on-five practice with the team on Day 1 of training camp.

“He looked really good,” Lue said. “Went through everything, both practices, so it was good to see. He said he feels good and ready to practice today. That is a great sign. We just kind of read him, read his body, let the medical tell us what we need to do but he is a go for today so that is good.”

There was a lot of anticipation for Kawhi Leonard’s return last season, but the star and the team ultimately ended up playing it safe and sitting him out for the whole year.

On Media Day, Kawhi Leonard essentially confirmed he wasn’t going to be able to return last season.

. @MirjamSwanson: "Was there a chance you would've come back for the playoffs had they gotten that far?" Kawhi Leonard (jokingly): "I mean, it's all woulda, coulda, shoulda right now. Yeah, if they would've made it to the Finals last year, you would've seen me play." *laughs* pic.twitter.com/4xkMp8uJzs — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 26, 2022

As the Clippers prepare for their second preseason game of the season against the Blazers, the question is answered… Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Yes, he is.