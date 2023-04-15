A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

All eyes are on Julius Randle and his injury status for Saturday’s Game 1 showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Randle and the New York Knicks have been doing everything they can to get their All-Star power forward ready for their series-opener against the Cavs, but at this point, a nagging ankle injury has put Randle’s status up in the air for this all-important clash. As such, fans want to know: Is Julius Randle playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Julius Randle injury status vs. Cavs

With less than an hour before tipoff, Julius Randle remains questionable to play for the Knicks. The 28-year-old has been dealing with a sprained left ankle, which also kept him out of the Knicks’ last five games of the regular season. The fact that the Knicks have yet to make a final decision on Randle’s status so close to tipoff only means that they continue to hold out hope that he will be able to play through the injury in Game 1.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is worth noting that Randle took part in New York’s practice on Tuesday, and that ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski also reports that he is “targeting a return” on Saturday. At this point, the odds of Randle suiting up against the Cavs are looking good. How close he is to a hundred percent, however, is an altogether different question.

The good news for Knicks fans is that as expected, Randle has now been upgraded to available against the Cavs, and he will be in the starting lineup for New York.

So, with regard to the question, Is Julius Randle playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is yes.