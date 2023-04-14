A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Julius Randle missed the last five games of the regular season for the New York Knicks due to an ankle injury. The timing of the knock was not ideal for the Knicks, who were in the midst of making their final preparations for the postseason. The good news for New York fans is that their All-Star power forward has now received a massive injury update boost ahead of their series opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Julius Randle injury status vs. Cavs

The Knicks are now officially listing Randle as questionable to play in Game 1 against the Cavs. A sprained left ankle sprain has kept him out for the past two weeks, but it now appears that he’s been able to recover to the point that he could be able to play through the pain.

To be clear, there’s still a big chance that Randle ends up sitting this game out, but given the magnitude of the contest, it appears that the 28-year-old will attempt to take the court on Saturday.

It is worth noting that Randle was able to take part in the Knicks’ practice on Tuesday, which bodes well for his chances to return in Game 1. If he is able to return, then this would send Obi Toppin back to the bench for New York.

Saturday’s opening game of this first-round series will be in Cleveland, with the Cavs holding home-court advantage. The hosts will obviously be looking to set the tone in the series by drawing first blood on their own home floor. it goes without saying that the Knicks’ chances of stealing away a win at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will rest heavily on Randle’s final status for the contest.