A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot will be on the line for Friday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. For their part, the Lakers are coming off a tough loss against the Houston Rockets in their last game, and they are obviously looking to bounce back on Friday against the Mavs. Anthony Davis was forced to sit out Wednesday’s defeat against Houston, and at this point, fans want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Mavs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Mavs

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable to play with a right foot stress injury. This is the same injury that sidelined the eight-time All-Star on Wednesday, although it is worth noting that LA opted to have Davis sit that game out as part of his injury management. Head coach Darvin Ham said that AD has been playing pain-free, which means that his absence against the Rockets was merely for rest purposes since it was on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, LeBron James remains sidelined for the Lakers, along with big man Mo Bamba.

The Mavs, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Luka Doncic for a fourth straight game due to a thigh injury. Kyrie Irving (foot) remains questionable to play, while Tim Hardaway Jr., Marikieff Morris, and JaVale McGee are likewise all questionable to play.

The Lakers are currently in possession of a 34-36 record and are 10th in the West. The Mavs are one game ahead of them at eighth.

Now, with regard to the question, is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Mavs, the answer is probably.