The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a very disappointing loss on Wednesday night at the hands of the 17-52 Houston Rockets. They have an opportunity to bounce back on Friday in a marquee matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, but the availability of Anthony Davis will be key for LA as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs out West. The Lakers rested AD on Wednesday against the Rockets, and fans definitely want to know if the eight-time All-Star will be able to sit up against the Mavs.

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Mavs

Right now, all signs are pointing to Anthony Davis being available for Friday’s clash. The Lakers have officially listed him as probable to play, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, Davis should be good to go against Dallas.

It is worth noting that Wednesday’s game against Houston was the second night of a back-to-back set for the Lakers, and their decision to have AD sit out was merely for rest purposes. He should be back in the starting lineup on Friday.

As for the Mavs, Luka Doncic has unfortunately already been ruled out against the Lakers. Luka will miss his fourth straight game despite being a full participant in practice on Thursday. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, is questionable to play, and he too will be looking to return to action for the first time following a three-game injury layoff.

A lot will be on the line for both teams in Friday’s showdown, with the eighth-seeded Mavs just one game ahead of the Lakers, who currently occupy the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference.