Former NBA veteran Evan Fournier has signed a three-year contract extension with Olympiacos B.C., the team announced Saturday.

Fournier, 32, joined Olympiacos last season following a 12-year NBA career. In his debut EuroLeague campaign, the French forward averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 37 games. He also contributed 9.4 points and 2.3 assists per game in the Greek Basket League, helping Olympiacos capture both the Greek championship and Super Cup titles.

The new deal secures Fournier’s role with one of Europe’s premier basketball clubs through the 2026–27 season.

Fournier last played in the NBA during the 2023–24 season, splitting time between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. He appeared in 32 total games that year, averaging 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 35.7% from the field.

Olympiacos announces that it has signed 12-year NBA veteran Evan Fournier to a new three-year deal after Fournier joined the Greek club last season. https://t.co/eYYC8UhNZp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Evan Fournier returns to Olympiacos after Olympic run and long NBA career

Article Continues Below

Following his final NBA season, Fournier represented France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He played a key role alongside Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and Guerschon Yabusele as the French national team secured a silver medal, falling to Team USA in the gold medal game.

A first-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Fournier played in 704 regular-season NBA games with 506 starts. Over his career, he averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

His most productive NBA season came in 2019–20 with the Orlando Magic, when he averaged 18.5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. That year, Fournier helped lead Orlando to a playoff berth before the team was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

Olympiacos, based in Piraeus, remains a perennial contender in both the EuroLeague and Greek league. The club continues to bolster its roster with veteran international talent as it seeks to maintain its competitive edge in European basketball.

Fournier’s return adds continuity and experience to the Olympiacos backcourt as the team looks to build on its championship campaign.