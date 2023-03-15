A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Tuesday night as they managed a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-108. Every game is going to be virtually a must-win contest for the Lakers from here on out as try and secure a spot in the playoffs out West. This includes Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. As such, LA fans want to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Rockets?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Rockets

Shortly after Wednesday’s victory over the Pelicans, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced that Davis won’t be playing in back-to-back games as part of his injury maintenance program. AD has been on the injury report for LA over the past several games due to a stress injury in his right foot, and the team has now decided to give their superstar big man a night off against Houston. The fact that the Rockets are the worst team in the West may have factored in on the Lakers’ decision to have Davis rest on Wednesday.

Davis will now join LeBron James and Mo Bamba on the sidelines for the Rockets game. For their part, Houston has listed Alperen Sengun as questionable to play.

Now, with regard to the question of is Lakers star Anthony Davis playing vs. the Rockets, the answer, sadly, is no. However, we fully expect AD to be back in the Lakers lineup on Friday in a key matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.