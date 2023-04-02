A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Indiana Pacers will already be without Tyrese Haliburton on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately for them, Myles Turner has popped up on the injury report as well, which means that the Pacers could be extremely shorthanded when they battle Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. As such, the fans want to know: Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Myles Turner injury status vs. Cavs

Turner could now miss his fifth straight game for Indiana after being listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury. It is also worth noting that he has been dealing with a back issue as well, which played a key role in his recent spell on the sidelines. Although, it’s a sore left ankle that has been officially identified as his issue for Sunday’s contest.

True enough, the Pacers have now downgraded Turner to out just before tipoff, per beat reporter Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

Haliburton, on the other hand, sounds like he really is done for the season. The All-Star point guard hasn’t featured in three consecutive contests for the Pacers, and Sunday’s absence against the Cavs will be his fourth straight.

As for the Cavs, they could be without Jarrett Allen, who has been listed as questionable to play. It would have been great to see the individual battle between Turner and Allen as two of the top big men in the game today, but it sounds like this won’t happen on Sunday.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is no.