The Indiana Pacers have four games left in the season, starting with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been sidelined for the past three games for Indiana, while big man Myles Turner has missed four straight contests. Both players are on the injury report again for the Cavs game, and at this point, it seems like the Pacers are going to be very shorthanded again come Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner injury status vs. Cavs

None other than Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently hinted at the possibility of shutting down both Haliburton and Turner for the remainder of the season. Right now, it seems like Carlisle is sticking to his promise.

Haliburton has already been ruled out against the Cavs with a right ankle sprain and a sore left elbow. The injuries seem to be coming in at a very convenient time for Indiana, who are now looking to lose as many games as they can to improve their odds for the upcoming draft lottery.

Myles Turner has a chance to play, though. He is currently listed as questionable with a sore left ankle, which is an issue that does not sound very serious. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Indiana’s defensive stalwart ends up getting downgraded to out before the game.

The Cavs, on the other hand, will be without the injured Isaac Okor and Dylan Windler. Jarrett Allen, however, is questionable to play with a right groin strain.