With five games remaining on the docket, the Indiana Pacers find themselves looking to nab a top-10 slot in the Eastern Conference standings and participate in this year’s play-in tournament. Their Thursday bout against the Oklahoma City Thunder is hoped to be the start of a hot closeout to the season after having dropped their last four. Unfortunately, this pivotal game may have to be played without stud big man Myles Turner, as he finds himself nursing a nagging back ailment. The question is this: Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Thunder?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Myles Turner injury status vs. Thunder

Myles Turner has been marred by injuries as of late, with problems stemming from both his ankle and, now, his back. Said ailments have sidelined him for the last three consecutive games and in five of their last ten. Now he heads into Friday’s affair against Oklahoma City as “questionable,” as per the league’s official injury report.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When suiting up for the Pacers in his, now, eighth season with the franchise, the big man has proven to yet again be a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Through 62 games played Turner has posted arguably the best all-around numbers of his career, boasting averages of 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on 54.8% shooting from the floor and 37.3% shooting from deep.

Should he be ruled out, the 27-year-old will be joining star guard Tyrese Haliburton on the sidelines, who is questionable to make a return to the hardwood at all this season with a right ankle sprain.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Myles Turner will be playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is still yet to be known.