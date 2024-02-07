Will the Pelicans be without Zion Williamson against the Clippers?

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to really put their foot down and become one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Although they have the potential and personnel to be a really great team, the Pelicans' inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have clouded their chances of being mentioned alongside the best of the best. At the same time, it appears as if New Orleans is beginning to turn a new leaf after winning three straight games. The Pelicans begin a critical four-game road trip before the All-Star break on Wednesday night, starting with the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has a chance to really put themselves back on the map with a win, but they may need to do so without Williamson, who finds himself on the injury report once more. This has led many to ask the question, Is Zion Williamson playing vs. the Clippers on Wednesday night?

Zion Williamson's injury status vs. Clippers

As of Wednesday afternoon, Williamson finds himself listed as questionable to play against the Clippers due to a left foot bone contusion. This has been an injury bothering Zion on and off this season, as he has missed a couple of games over the span of the last two weeks.

Most recently, Williamson sat out last Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with this foot injury. The Pelicans won this game 110-99, kicking off their ongoing three-game win streak.

The Clippers are a much different and stronger team than the Rockets. If the Pelicans are to maximize their chances of picking up arguably their best win of the season, they will need Williamson on the court against Los Angeles. Given his ability to attack the lane, Zion may very well be the key to the Pelicans possibly taking down the best team in the Western Conference.

Should Williamson be unable to play on Wednesday, Trey Murphy III and Dyson Daniels would be the most likely to see their minutes and roles increase. Naji Marshall would also be a candidate for increased minutes, but he is also questionable for this game due to lower back spasms. The good news for the Pelicans and Zion is that he has played in two straight games since sitting out against Houston, recording 33 points and eight rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

On the Clippers' side of things, they enter this matchup with New Orleans having a clean bill of health. Kawhi Leonard is playing arguably his best basketball since winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, which is why the Clippers have a real chance at winning it all this season.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Zion Williamson is playing vs. the Clippers, the answer has yet to be determined.