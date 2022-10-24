fbpx
Scottie Barnes is the future of the Toronto Raptors. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to make a big leap in his second year to take the team to new heights. However, his sophomore season started off on the wrong foot when he sprained his ankle against the Heat. The question on fans’ mind right now is simple: is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Is Scottie Barnes playing vs. Heat?

Scottie Barnes has been playing well for the Raptors to start the season. Unfortunately, the forward suffered an ankle sprain two days ago against the Miami Heat after an and-one attempt. Barnes had to be helped off the floor. That scene had many fans worried that the forward would miss significant time.

Apparently, though, Barnes’ injury isn’t too serious. Nick Nurse announced that the Raptors forward is listed as questionable for their game against the Heat. For short, it is possible that Scottie Barnes will be playing for Toronto against the Heat tonight. (via Eric Kooren)

Even if Barnes doesn’t end up playing (which is the most likely option considering it’s just the first week of the season), this designation should still be good news for the Raptors. A “questionable” designation generally means that the player is a game-time decision, and is an indication that their injury isn’t serious. Barnes definitely dodged a bullet and avoided a serious sprain that could’ve kept him out for week.

So, is Scottie Barnes playing tonight against the Heat? Maybe, but the Raptors are much more likely to be cautious and rest their prized star-in-the-making.

