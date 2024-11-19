After a somewhat slow start to the 2024-25 season, San Antonio Spurs second-year star Victor Wembanyama has been turning things around as of late. Recently, Wemby scored a career-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards, followed by a 28-point, 14-rebound, and five-assist night against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, Wembanyama suffered a knee injury in this loss to the Lakers when he and Davis collided with one another.

When this injury occurred, he was in clear discomfort and left the court for a few minutes to receive treatment in the Spurs' tunnel. The star big man later returned to and finished this NBA Cup game, but Wembanyama missed the team's previous game on Saturday. Now, San Antonio faces yet another tough test in the NBA Cup as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The problem is that Wembanyama is still on the injury report.

This injury concern has sparked the question: Is Victor Wembanyama playing against the Thunder?

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Thunder

Wembanyama did not play on Saturday against the Mavericks, missing his first game of the season due to what the team was labeling as a right knee contusion. After being listed as doubtful on the team's initial injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Wembanyama still finds himself with the same injury designation.

At this moment, it is hard to believe that Wembanyama will be suiting up for the Spurs' second NBA Cup game.

In 13 games, Wembanyama has been looking like an All-Star, averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from three-point range. His 48 total blocks are the most in the league right now, as Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez is second with only 34 total blocks.

Should Wembanyama be unable to play, Zach Collins figures to start his second straight game, with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey being the team's other two contributors in the frontcourt. Collins put together his best game of the season with Wembanyama sidelined last game, as he scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Mavericks.

Wembanyama is not the only one who could remain sidelined for the Spurs, as head coach Gregg Popovich remains away from the team after suffering a mild stroke earlier in November. The good news is that Popovich has already started a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery. While there is no timeline for his return, the Spurs do anticipate the legendary head coach to be on the sidelines again during the 2024-25 season.

In the interim, assistant coach Mitch Johnson has stepped up to lead the Spurs. Although there is nothing Johnson would want more than having Wembanyama available for Tuesday's game, things look bleak right now.

So, when it comes to the question of if Wembanyama is going to be playing in Tuesday night's game, the Spurs will provide further updates later in the day.