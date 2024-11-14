The San Antonio Spurs engaged Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in an eventful cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Spurs held a strong 129-121 lead with less than two minutes left in the game, an impressive showing, but what further captivated fans was star center Victor Wembanyama's incredible scoring display.

Wembanyama amassed 50 points near the game's conclusion, shooting 62.1 percent (18-for-29) from the field and a red-hot 50 percent (8-for-11) on his three-pointers. Fans on social media could not hold back their excitement from the display:

Expand Tweet

“I believe this will be the first of many,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

“When you're having such a legendary night, the game clock seems to slow down,” another user added.

One user made an intriguing Stephen Curry, Rudy Gobert comparison to Wembanyama amid his incredible performance:

“The Steph Curry of Rudy Gobert's,” the fan commented alongside a goat emoji.

Another fan assigned Wembanyama's showing a catchy phrase:

“Wemby Wednesdays!” the user commented.

Victor Wembanyama continues to show why he was one of the most hyped NBA prospects of all time. The combination of his size and skill is simply unmatched. In addition to his 50 points, he racked up 3 blocks and one steal to contribute to the Spurs' stout defensive stand against the Wizards.

Through his first 11 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, and 1.4 steals on a 31.3 three-point shooting streak.

The Spurs are feeding off Wembanyama's three-point barrage. The star center totaled a personal best of six made deep=range shots in San Antonio's Nov. 11 win over the Sacramento Kings. Wembanyama believes his shot selection is what has allowed him to experience growth from beyond the arc.

“A change for sure is that I'm taking less threes and taking better threes, I think,” Wembanyama said after the matchup.

If Wembanyama continues the stout production the Spurs could find themselves at the top of the Western Conference sooner than expected.