San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on November 2 at Frost Bank Center prior to the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Popovich has already started a rehabilitation program and is expected to make a full recovery. At this moment, there is no clear timeline for his eventual return to the sidelines.

“During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family,” the Spurs said in their press release on Wednesday.

Initially, the team said that Popovich would not be coaching in this game on Nov. 2 against the Timberwolves for medical reasons. It was later revealed that the Spurs head coach was dealing with a serious medical concern, which is why he would be out indefinitely and assistant coach Mitch Johnson would be leading the team.

In Popovich's absence, the Timberwolves have posted a 3-3 record.

Johnson, who is now stepping up on the sidelines for Popovich for the third time in his career, made it clear that the Spurs will still have the same mindset and approach that they did prior to this health scare.

“He'll be ok, and we can't wait to have him back,” Johnson said of Popovich recently. “Obviously, the circumstances are unique, but as much continuity and familiarity we can have I think is what we're looking for. That's what we know Pop would want. He said he wants us to do it. We have talked, and nothing changes.”

Popovich, 75, has been the head coach of the Spurs for the last 28 years. Now in his 29th season with the organization, Popovich is the NBA's career leader with 1,390 wins as a head coach, and he ranks third all-time with 170 postseason wins. He has won five championships during his tenure with San Antonio.

The legendary head coach is a franchise icon, and he has been at the forefront of ushering in a new era led by 2023 first overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

While Popovich recovers, Johnson will continue to fill his shoes and lead a dynamic Spurs team that currently finds themselves 5-6 on the season and trending up in the Western Conference. Although Johnson will be the acting head coach for the Spurs, his record will officially count towards Popovich's record.

The Spurs and Popovich hold a high level of confidence in Johnson's abilities to lead the team in the head coach's absence, and he has been the lead assistant in San Antonio over the last few seasons.

Further updates on Popovich's health and recovery will be provided by the Spurs as appropriate.