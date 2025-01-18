The Atlanta Hawks visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Trae Young is on the injury report and is listed as probable. James is dealing with a right rib contusion. Here's everything we know about Young's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Trae Young injury status vs. Celtics

Given Trae Young is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the defending NBA champions. Young has started 37 of the Hawks' 40 games so far this season and is averaging 35.8 minutes per game.

This should be a big matchup for the Hawks, as they have an opportunity to pull off an upset over the Celtics for the second time this season. The Hawks, sitting at 21-19, currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have won two games in a row.

Young has been playing well in his seventh season in the NBA. He recently scored a season-high 43 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 14. Young is averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 11.9 assists while shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, not on pace to be one of his better seasons from a shooting perspective. He has only missed three games so far this season.

The Hawks are 1-1 against the Celtics so far this season. Young did not play in the Hawks' 117-116 win over Boston on Nov. 12. He did not play a big role in the Hawks' loss against the Celtics on Nov. 4, scoring just two points with six assists and one steal. He shot 1-of-10 from the field and 0-of-6 from 3-point range. Tonight's matchup is the final game of the regular season between the two teams.

So, when it comes to the question of if Young is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is probably.