Is Xbox Game Pass Core better than Xbox Live Gold?

With the recent news of Xbox Game Pass Core, some gamers are starting to ask: is it better than Xbox Live Gold? What are the similarities between the two? What is different?

To have a clear comparison, let's first list down what each of these subscriptions offers to the player. This will make it easier to compare the two.

Xbox Live Gold ($9.99/month) Online console multiplayer This lets players play games online with other players Games with Gold Players get two free games per month Xbox selects these games These games are added to the player's library Players must have an active subscription to play the games redeemed this way Member discounts Active subscribers can save up to 50% on select titles on the Microsoft Store

Xbox Game Pass Core ($9.99/month) Online console multiplayer This lets players play games online with other players Game Library Access Players have access to over 25 high-quality games on console We currently have info on 19 of the titles Among Us Descenders Dishonored 2 Doom Eternal The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Fable Anniversary Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Forza Horizon 4 Gears 5 Grounded Halo 5: Guardians Halo Wars 2 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Human: Fall Flat Inside Ori and the Will of the Wisps Psychonauts 2 State of Decay 2 Players will have access to these games as long as they have an active subscription Member discounts Active subscribers can save up to 50% on select titles on the Microsoft Store



What are the similarities?

Both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Core give players access to online console multiplayer, which is one of the main reasons why players subscribe to Gold in the first place. Additionally, players get access to free games in both Core and Gold. This lets players play games they wouldn't normally play or own. Lastly, both of them give the players access to deals. In fact, it can give them deals of up to 50% off, which is pretty good.

What are the differences?

The main difference between the two is the way subscribers get free games. In Xbox Live Gold, players get two curated games a month. This month, for example, players can get Darkwood and When the Past was Around. This feature lets players potentially get 24 games a month that they can play as long as they are subscribed.

Game Pass Core, on the other hand, just immediately gives players access to a small library of games. As mentioned above, players will receive access to over 25 titles, although we only know nineteen of those titles. Players will no longer receive the two free games every month. They will instead have permanent access to a static library of games. By permanent, I mean that as long as their subscription is active, they will be able to play the games in the library.

Is Xbox Game Pass Core better than Xbox Live Gold?

The only difference between the two is that players will no longer receive free games every month with Game Pass Core. While this seems like a bad thing, it's really not because of two reasons.

First, players who have been subscribed to Live Gold for any period of time have already received a sizable amount of games. Even if they were only subscribed for a few months, they have already received enough games to make up for their subscription. Not only that but because Live Gold subscriptions automatically become Game Pass Core ones, they get to keep whatever games they've already received.

Secondly, once players subscribe or upgrade to Game Pass Core, they will receive access to over 25 games. Under the old system, it would have taken a year to get all of those games via Games with Gold. Not only that, but players will get a lot of mileage from these games.

So is it better? I would say yeah, it's better. You immediately get a year's worth of free games, you get to keep your current Games with Gold library, and you retain the other benefits. What's not to like with the Xbox Game Pass Core?

