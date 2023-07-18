The Xbox Game Pass Core, a brand new Xbox Game Pass plan, will soon be replacing the current Xbox Live Gold system. The two will have the same price.

Xbox released the details for the Game Pass Core recently, as well as a trailer of what players need to know (embedded above). For starters, they mentioned that the Xbox Game Pass Core will be arriving on September 14, 2023. That's two months from now as of this article.

The biggest major difference between Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Core is the games library. With Live Gold, players get two games a month with the Games with Gold functionality. With Game Pass Core, on the other hand, players get immediate access to a “catalog of over 25 high-quality games.” They have provided a partial list of the games that are in the catalog:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human: Fall Flat

Inside

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

We will likely find out what the other games are once the launch date approaches.

As for the pricing, as mentioned above, there will be no increase in pricing. The price will still be $9.99 a month. This all includes all of the perks Live Gold used to have, like online console multiplayer, member deals and discounts, and Free Play Days. Players who currently have an Xbox Live Gold subscription don't need to worry. Once the launch date arrives, all ongoing subscriptions will automatically convert into Game Pass Core.

Once Core launches, there will be a total of four Game Pass plans available for players. Core, as mentioned above, will be $9.99 a month. The Console Plan will be $10.99 a month. This includes a library of hundreds of console games, day-one access to new games, and member deals and discounts. Next is the PC plan, which is also at $9.99 a month. It offers the same benefits as the Console plan, just on PC. It also comes with EA Play Membership. Finally, there's the Ultimate plan at $16.99 a month. This gives access to the entire Console, PC, and cloud library, additional perks for members, online console multiplayer, and the EA Play membership.

Keen-eyed players will notice that the Console game pass does not include Online console multiplayer. This is intended, so players will have to subscribe either to Core or Ultimate to play online multiplayer games on their consoles.

That's all the information we have about the brand new Xbox Game Pass Core that will replace Xbox Live Gold. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.