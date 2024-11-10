The severely shorthanded New York Islanders were defeated by the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, dropping a 4-3 decision in overtime at UBS Arena. The setback dropped the Islanders to 6-6-3 through the first 15 games of the 2024-25 NHL Season, while the Devils improved to 10-5-2.

It was an especially frustrating loss for the Islanders considering they enjoyed a 3-1 lead midway through the third period before goals from Dawson Mercer and Stefan Nosen knotted the score, followed by the game-winner from Jack Hughes in the extra session.

Currently sitting at fifth overall in the Metropolitan Division isn't sitting well with plenty of Islanders fans, many of whom took to social media to express their frustration with how the season has gone thus far.

“How many times are we going to do this??? When is something going to change??” demanded @Wandy_D3.

“I need a therapist to root for this team,” exclaimed @Leftfieldmike.

“why the hell cant we for 60 mins !! every game they play for 59 !!! smh pathetic doesn't matter the coach… its been like 5 yrs now same old story up a goal with a min left and we blow it !! NO HEART !!” a clearly irate @hockeyfanct10 wrote.

“The defensive line is the worst I’ve ever seen the san jose sharks look better than this team rn,” exclaimed @Santo6448.

“Well. No surprise there honestly. Typical Islanders unfortunately,” added @buiosegreta.

“Blowing yet another lead late in the third. Haven’t we seen this before?” asked @mrmet1973.

The Islanders will have to regroup and hope for a better result when they hit the road for a Western road swing which begins with a matchup against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Islanders blew a 3-1 lead in the third period against the Devils

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead courtesy of Simon Holmstrom's second goal of the season, only to have the Devils respond with what was the first of two goals from Hughes on the night.

New York seized a 3-1 lead thanks to tallies from Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson, and were in a good position to seize a valuable two points in the standings before the Devils mounted a successful comeback effort. Afterward, head coach Patrick Roy expressed his disappointment, via NHL.com.

“I will be very honest. Tonight, I'm disappointed for our guys,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “The first 40 was not our best. We didn't forecheck like we were capable of. We didn’t possess the puck offensively. I mean, they had a lot of good chances. Ilya [Sorokin] made some great saves for us, but in the third, we played hard, and we played well, and it's too bad that we gave up a goal hitting our skate and it went in.

That's bad luck. I know it's cliche, and we repeat that, but it is what it is.”

Tuesday's game against the Oilers is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM EST.