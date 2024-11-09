ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils look to continue their hot play as they visit the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game sitting at 9-5-2 on the year and have won four of their last five games. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. In the first period, Jack Hughes would have two assists, as the Devils took the 2-0 lead. They would go to win the game 5-3, as Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shots in the game. Meanwhile, the Islanders are 6-6-2 on the year, and they have been solid as of late even without Mathew Barzal. They have won three of their last four games, and last time out they faced the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, the Islanders took a 2-0 lead in the second period. The Islanders would go on to win the game 4-2.

Here are the Devils-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Islanders Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -134

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Devils vs Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer. Hischier scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has ten goals and six assists this year. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Meier has six goals and seven assists this year. Mercer has struggled some this year, coming in with three goals and five assists this year.

Jack Hughes leads the second line. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Hughes has five goals and ten assists on the year. He is joined on the second line by Jesper Bratt. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He has five goals and 13 assists. Finally, third line Stefan Noesen has been great. He has six goals and seven assists on the year. That places him tied with Timo Meier for fourth on the team in points.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 6-4-1 with a 2.56 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage. Markstrom has been great in the last four games. He has just one loss in his last four games, while he has allowed just seven goals on the last 101 shots. That is good for a .931 save percentage in his last four games.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat has five goals and seven assists this year. He is joined month top line by Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Lee has four goals and five assists on the year, while Pageau has four goals and two assists this year.

The second line is led by Kyle Palmieri. He is second on the team in points, having six goals and five assists this year. Palmieri also has a goal and an assist on the power play. He is joined by Brock Nelson and Maxim Tsyplakov. Nelson comes into the game with five goals and two assists this year. Tsyplakov has two goals and six assists on the year. Finally, Noah Dobson has been great from the blue line. He has not scored this year but has six assists, including four on the power play.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. Sorokin is 4-3-1 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is eighth in the NHL in goals-against average and ninth in save percentage. He was solid in his last start, giving up three goals on 35 shots and taking the win in a shootout. It was the fourth time in five games he was above .905 in save percentage.

Final Devils-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.63 goals per game this year. Further, they are fifth in the NHL on the power play this season. They are also seventh in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Islanders are scoring just 2.43 goals per game this year, while sitting 11th in the NHL allowing three goals per game. Both teams have been solid on defense, but the Devils' offense will carry them in this one.

Final Devils-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-134)