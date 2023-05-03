New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal prefers it if the team played a more balanced regular season rather than tiptoeing their way into the playoffs. He wants the Islanders to be a playoff lock, not a playoff wannabe.

“The goal is to be in the playoffs every year. I think this year, it was fighting for that last spot, but I want to be in a position where we’re not just trying to sneak into the playoffs,” Barzal said.

The 25-year-old veteran in his sixth NHL season scored two goals in a six-game first-round loss for the Islanders. They clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season. Barzal doesn’t want that to be the normal.

“I feel like the last two years, it’s been 45 games in, and we’re scratching and clawing. I think those first 30 to 40 games, especially up until Christmas and the All-Star break, has got to be the main focus next year to try to put ourselves in a position where it makes it easier in those last 30 games,” Barzal said.

It’s clear Barzal wants the Islanders to be contenders rather than pretenders. The Islanders missed the playoffs last season and just sneaked in this season, but reached two straight Eastern Conference Finals the two seasons prior.

Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year extension with the Islanders last October, devtoing the bulk of his career to New York. He cited some young players that could help the team become perennial contenders, but that doesn’t guarantee success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.