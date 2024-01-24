Patrick Roy took some positives from the Islanders' loss on Tuesday.

The New York Islanders are only two games into the Patrick Roy era, but New York's new bench boss is already impressed with his team's game-by-game improvement. Despite a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Roy was pleased with the Islanders' effort.

“Sometimes the hockey gods are not on your side and today that was the case,” Roy said, per Rachel Luscher. “Great progression from our guys and sometimes you don't necessarily get rewarded for what you do. But if we keep progressing like we are right now, we'll win a lot of games.”

After an overtime win in Roy's first game in charge on Sunday, the Islanders outshot the defending Stanley Cup champions 42-27 in the 3-2 loss. That's the most shots on goal New York has in a game this season but they couldn’t get more than two past Vegas goalie Adin Hill.

Hill returned from an over month-long absence to stymy the Islanders with his second 40-save effort of the season. Hill has arguably been the best goalie in the NHL since the start of last season's playoffs when healthy and proved that again on Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Islanders to 3-6-2 since the calendar flipped to 2024. New York currently sits two points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 35 games left to play.

Can Roy lead the Islanders to the playoffs?

Coming into the season, the Islanders had playoff expectations. Rightfully so considering the franchise reached the postseason in four of the previous five seasons, winning six series in the process but failing to reach a Stanley Cup Final.

Roy was an interesting hire considering he hasn’t coached in the NHL since 2016. He spent the last five years coaching the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL with which he won the 2023 Memorial Cup.

Roy spent three seasons as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche, taking the franchise to the playoffs once in his first season in 2013-14. He was named the Jack Adams Award winner that season as the top coach in the NHL. The Avalanche lost in the first round and failed to return to the postseason the next two years under Roy.

Patrick Roy's fiery personality might bring a spark to the Islanders locker room and New York appears to have had their eye on him for a bit as they contemplated Lane Lambert's future with the franchise. Two games in, he already seems to have the attention of the players, and handing them their flowers in a loss should grow Roy's relationship with the team.

With the Hall of Fame goaltender now at the helm, it's time to see if the Islanders made the right choice.