The New York Islanders continue to battle inconsistency, and a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs under coach Patrick Roy still remains very much in the air.

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoreillo, who fired former head coach Lane Lambert less than two years into his tenure, has continued in his pattern by placing forward Pierre Engvall on waivers. Ironically, Engvall was recently re-signed by Lamoreillo to a lengthy contract extension through 2030.

Additionally, the Islanders also placed Oliver Whalstrom on waivers; both players have 24 hours to clear and if they go unclaimed, they'll be assigned to New York's American Hockey League affiliate Bridgeport Islanders.

Both Matt Barzal and Anthony Duclair are on Long Term Injured Reserve, and the Islanders had to clear salary cap space before they are eligible to return.

Engvall has just three goals and three assists; Whalstrom has just two goals and two assists this season.

Engvall had just signed a seven-year, $21 million deal in 2023, keeping him under contract through 2030; it's also the second time this season that Engvall has been waived by the Islanders.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy recently called out Pierre Engvall for his poor play

Just last week, head coach Patrick Roy had called out Engvall for his underperformance.

“I don't want to s— on him. I know Pierre is trying hard, and we are all trying hard. Right now, maybe, my expectations are higher than what he's been showing. That's all it is,” said Roy.

It also appeared as though Roy was at odds with Lamoreillo at the roster he was given.

“I love these guys. They work hard. They're pushing,” the Islanders head coach said of his players, via Newsday's Andrew Gross. “It's the team that Lou gave me and I'm going to work extremely hard for these guys.”

The Islanders take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center in downtown Chicago.