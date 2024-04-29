The Carolina Hurricanes look to end their series on home ice as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders- Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Islanders almost fell victim to a sweep in the series. The Hurricanes took the first two games of the series at home, including the amazing game two comeback. Down 3-1 with under ten minutes to go, Seth Jarvis scored to make it a one-goal game. The Hurricanes then would score twice in nine seconds to tie the game and take the lead. They would add the empty net goal to win 5-3.
In game three, the Hurricanes controlled most of the game to take the 3-0 series lead. This led to an elimination game at home for the Islanders. Seth Jarvis scored in the first period to give the Hurricanes the lead with a power play goal. Mathew Barzal scored to tie the game in the second, and then the Islanders got a power play goal in the third to give them the lead. Still, the Hurricanes would score on a Stefan Noesen power play goal to tie it and force overtime. IT would take two overtime, but Mathew Barzal scored to win the game and make it a 3-1 series.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Islanders-Hurricanes Game 5 Odds
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline: +205
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline: -255
Over: 5.5 (-102)
Under: 5.5 (-120)
How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game 5
Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT
TV: TBS
TV: TBS
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Islanders finished 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.99 goals per game on the season.
For the Islanders, it has to start with players like Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson stepping up. Barzal led the team in points in the regular season with 23 goals and 57 assists, giving him 80 total points. Further, he had five goals and 20 assists in the regular season of the power play. In the playoffs, he has just one assist and two goals but has not recorded a point on the power play. Brock Nelson led the team with 34 goals in the regular season while having 35 assists. He also has nine goals and ten assists on the power play. In the playoffs, he has just one goal and one assist and is without a power play point.
Anders Lee is one of two players with a power play goal so far in the playoffs. He has a goal and three assists overall. In the regular season, he had just 20 goals and 17 assists while having five goals on the power play. Kyle Palmieri is also playing well so far in the playoffs. He has a goal and an assist. He had 30 goals and 24 assists in the regular season.
Regardless of how the forwards play, the Islanders need solid goaltending. They moved to Ilya Sorokin in game three of the series, and he gave up three goals on 14 shots in 27:14 before being pulled. Semyon Varlamov came back in then and stopped all eight shots he faced. Varlamov was solid in game four of the series, stopping 42 of 44 shots in the win. If he can have that .955 SAV percentage again, the series would easily extend.
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes sat eighth in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.38 per contest this year. Like in the regular season, Sebastian Aho has been great for the Hurricanes. He has two goals and an assist in three games so far. He led the team in goals, assists, and total points in the regular season. Aho has 36 goals, 56 assists, and 89 total points. Further, the Hurricanes trade deadline moves are also paying off in the playoffs. Jake Guentzel has a goal and three assists this playoff season, with two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov has a goal and has assists so far in his four games, with the goal coming on the power play.
Like Aho, Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis are also picking up where they left off in the regular season. Necas had 24 goals and 29 assists in the regular season, and so far in the playoffs, he has a goal and three assists. Jarvis was second on the team in points in the regular season, with 33 goals and 34 assists. He also has two goals and two assists in the playoffs so far.
Frederik Andersen has been wonderful in the playoffs so far. He has 2.08 goals against average and a .920 save percentage so far in the playoffs. Game two was a struggle, allowing three goals on 12 shots, but the team got the win. At time out, he saved 32 of 35 shots but took the loss.
Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
The Hurricanes are the better team in this one. The biggest area in which there is a major difference is the power play. The Hurricanes are great on the power play, and the Islanders are the worst in the NHL on the penalty kill. That will be the difference in this one. Take the Hurricanes.
Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+114)