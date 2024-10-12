ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars have their home opener as they host the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Stars prediction and pick.

The Islanders enter the game sitting at 0-0-1 right now. The Islanders took the 1-0 lead in the first but it would be tied after the first period. New York would hold the lead again late in the third period, but the Utah Hockey Club would tie the game with just 1:54 left in the game. Dylan Guenther would win the game in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars enter the game at 1-0 on the year. After a scoreless first period, the Stars would score four times in the second to lead 4-1 after the second period. They would allow two goals in the third but still win 4-3 over the Predators.

Here are the Islanders-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Stars Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +146

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Islanders vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders have a new piece on the first line this year, with Anthony Duclair coming in from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Duclair spent 17 games with the Lightning after spending the first 56 games of the year in San Jose. Overall, he scored 24 goals and had 18 assists with the two teams. He had a goal and an assist in the first game. He will be joining Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal on the top line. Horvat had 33 goals and 25 assists last year, sitting fourth on the team with 68 total points. Horvat had a goal in the first game. Meanwhile, Barzal led the team in points last year. He had 23 goals, 57 assists, and 80 total points. Barzal had an assist in the first game.

The second line will feature Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson led the team last year with 34 goals, while he added 35 assists, for a third-best on the team 69 points. Nelson had an assist in the first game. Palmieri had 30 goals last year, with 24 assists, good for 54 points. Palmieri had an assist in the first game. The Islanders also have their top defenseman back in Noah Dobson. Dobson led the team with 60 assists last year, while he also added ten goals. Further, Dobson added 23 assists on the power play. Dobson had two assists in the first game.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He was 25-19-12 last year with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He faced Dallas twice last year, giving up four goals on 65 shots, winning both games in overtime.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Logan Stankoven. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson had a goal in the first game of the year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He scored a goal and had an assist in the first game of the year. Finally, Logan Stankoven had three assists in the first game of the year. He played in just 24 games, having six goals and eight assists last year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he scored twice in the first game. Duchene had an assist in the first game, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Finally, Wyatt Johnson had an assist in the first game of the season. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal again in this one. He stopped 33 of 36 shots in the win over the Nashville Predators. Last year he was 35-14-4 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He did not face the Islanders last year.

Final Islanders-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Stars are the odds-on favorite in this Saturday's NHL game. While Jake Oettinger was not perfect in his first game of the year, he was solid. Further, he was one of the best goaltenders in the NHL last year. Ilya Sorokin is a solid goalie but will let in plenty of goals with high shot volume. The Dallas Stars have three lines of potential goal scorers and three lines of players who can get shots on goal. Expect them to score plenty in this one and take the win.

Final Islanders-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-178)