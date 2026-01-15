Knicks vs. Warriors prediction, odds, pick – 1/15/2026

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Knicks vs. Warriors odds

New York Knicks: +6.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-112)

Over 228.5: –115

Under 228.5: -105

Knicks vs. Warriors Injury Report

New York: Jalen Brunson (ankle -questionable)

Golden State: Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve -out)

Knicks vs. Warriors betting trends

The Knicks are 21-20 ATS. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 19-22 ATS.

The Knicks are 5-14 ATS on the road. Conversely, the Warriors are 11-9 ATS at home.

The Knicks are 2-3 ATS as the underdog. Likewise, the Warriors are 14-16 ATS as the favorite. Also, the Knicks are 1-3 ATS as the road underdog, while the Warriors are 10-7 ATS as the home favorite.

Keys to Knicks vs. Warriors matchup

It was another disaster for the Knicks, as Jalen Brunson sustained an ankle injury in a 112-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Ultimately, the potential loss of Brunson is bad news for a team that has gone 2-5 in January. If Brunson is not available, that means the Knicks will have to have others step up to attack the Warriors.

The Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to step up, and others to do their part. Of course, it won't be easy on the back end of a back-to-back. This is where Mikal Bridges comes in. Last night, he struggled, scoring 19 points while shooting 6 of 20 from the floor. OG Anunoby also did not play well, scoring 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting. Their struggles on offense gave the Kings momentum on defense. Towns also struggled, scoring just 13 points while shooting 5 of 15. The Knicks need to shoot significantly better after hitting just 39% against the Kings.

The Warriors are coming off a 119-97 beatdown of the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Significantly, the Warriors won despite Stephen Curry struggling, showcasing the depth this team has. Instead, the team got production from guys like De'Anthony Melton, who led the way with 23 points. Brandin Podziemski added 15 off the bench. But they need their starters to contribute, too.

Jimmy Butler had a solid game with 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 against the Blazers. Yet, he must do more to help beat a team like the Knicks. Moses Moody and Draymond Green will also be expected to take charge, as the Warriors attempt to get the job done at home. The main keys to any Warriors' win always include good shooting and spacing out the floor.

Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

If Brunson were playing, this would be a tougher game to play. However, his ankle injury puts his status in question. While the news was positive, and the Knicks don't see it as a major injury, it could be dangerous to put him in after playing last night. Therefore, the Knicks could rest him. If that happens, the Warriors will have an advantage. The Warriors will find a way to win and cover the spread against a reeling Knicks team.

Final Knicks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -6.5 (-112)