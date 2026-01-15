ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head towards the Western Conference for this next tilt between budding rivals. The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) will visit the Houston Rockets (23-14) as OKC leads the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Thunder-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference, most recently beating the San Antonio Spurs 119-98. It was OKC's first win over the Spurs in four meetings this season as they've now notched four-straight wins looking for another on the road here.

The Houston Rockets are sixth in the West following their 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid as they've been streaking in both directions over the last month. They'll look to continue their success at home, winning their last seven-straight games in Houston.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-118)

Houston Rockets: +4.5 (-102)

Over: 220.5 (-115)

Under: 220.5 (-105)

Thunder vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: Luguentz Dort (foot- Questionable) / Isaiah Hartenstein (calf – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT) / Nikola Topic (recovery – OUT)

Houston: Tari Eason (ankle – OUT) / Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 12-2 at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 14-4 on the road.

The Rockets are 18-19 ATS overall, 6-8 ATS at home. The Thunder are 20-21 ATS overall, 8-10 ATS on the road.

The Thunder have been betting favorites in every game this season. The Rockets are 1-1 as underdogs.

The OKC is 2-1 outright in their last three games against Houston. The Rockets are 3-0 ATS in those games.

The Thunder are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The Rockets are 0-6 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in the last three games between OKC/HOU.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Houston's last seven games.

Keys to Thunder vs. Rockets Matchup

The first game between these two teams was razor-thin with the Thunder slightly edging out the win 125-124. This, of course, was the first game of the NBA season and saw the two sides fight through two overtime periods for an instant classic to open the year. Alperen Sengun was sensational in that game with a game-high 39 points and seven assists, so expect him to be the main catalyst for their offense without worrying about Isaiah Hartenstein on the interior. He'll still have to face Chet Holmgren, who's leading the race for DPOY, but Sengun should be aggressive enough to find himself at the line converting fouls.

Sengun posted another 11 assists in Houston's last win over the Bulls while Kevin Durant scored 28 points on 12/23 shooting from the field. While the Thunder rank first in most defensive metrics this season, they'll still struggle to find a defender capable of slowing Kevin Durant in the mid-range. Holmgren is the only really option and will be occupied with Sengun, so it's a matter of exploiting the matchup and feeding whichever player is hotter.

Still, Oklahoma City does a tremendous job at adjusting their defensive switches, including throwing Jalen Williams on the opposing team's best player. Not only is he averaging 17.7 PPG, but he's also averaging a career-high 5.5 APG and adding 1.5 steals per game as well. On the offensive side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will once again be looking to hurt opposing defenses with his work at the free-throw line, currently shooting 88.6%.

Houston should be able to keep this to another close game given the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein in the paint. Center Steven Adams should be in line for another big day rebounding the basketball and denying shots, posting four blocks over his last four games. This game should be determined by the battle in the paint, but if SGA is able to remain hot from the field, don't expect the Thunder to keep this game close for too long.

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two teams was an instant classic and we should be in for another thriller in this one. The Thunder have certainly been the better team over their last five games, but they're not known for their ability to consistently cover the spread given their status as favorites each game. The Rockets are also the slightly healthier side and will have a huge advantage in interior size with Sengun, Adams, and Smith Jr.

The Thunder have looked human since going on their unbeaten streak to start the season and the Rockets have won seven-straight at home this season. This could be one of the few lineups that gives the Thunder trouble this season, so we'll roll with the Rockets to cover as home underdogs in this one. With the potential of overtime, we'll side with the total over to be safe.

Final Thunder-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +4.5 (-102); OVER 220.5 (-115)