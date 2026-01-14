ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next tilt. The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) for their second meeting this season, Cleveland leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Cavs-76ers prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh in the Eastern Conference following their most recent 123-112 loss to the Utah Jazz. Following a three-game win streak, they've alternated wins and losses for a 2-3 record over their last five. They'll be underdogs this time around looking for repeat win over Philly.

The Philadelphia 76ers stand at fifth in the Eastern Conference, taking down the Toronto Raptors 115-102 in their last win, splitting their back-to-back series on the road. They've won six of their last eight games and hope to mount another short streak as they head back home.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Cavs vs. 76ers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1.5 (-118)

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 236.5 (-115)

Under: 236.5 (-105)

Cavs vs. 76ers Key Injuries

Cleveland: Max Strus (foot – OUT) / Dean Wade (knee – OUT)

Philadelphia: VJ Edgecombe (abductor – Probable) / Joel Embiid (knee – Probable) / Paul George (knee – Probable)

Cavs vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-9 at home. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-9 on the road.

The 76ers are 23-15 ATS overall, 9-10 ATS at home. The Cavs are 13-28 ATS overall, 6-11 ATS on the road.

The 76ers are 17-5 as betting favorites. The Cavs are 2-5 as the underdogs.

The two teams have split their last 10 meetings at 5-5. The 76ers are 8-2 ATS in those games.

The O/U record is 9-1 in the last 10 games between Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The Cavs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

The 76ers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Cavs' last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the 76ers' last 12 games.

Keys to Cavs vs. 76ers Matchup

It's been more than two months since these last two teams faced off, but the Cavaliers won a convincing game 132-121. Cleveland shot 53% from the field during that game, hitting on 16 of their 17 attempts from the free-throw line. Philadelphia was the clear underdog with Joel Embiid missing that game, but his “probable” status ahead of this one is reflected by a much closer, near-even betting line. As a whole, the Cavaliers haven't been great at covering the spread this season and their 8-9 mark on the road is certainly lackluster given their typical standards.

76ers' Paul George and VJ Edgecombe are also likely to make their starts despite appearing on the injury report, adding to the scoring efforts alongside Tyrese Maxey, who's third in the NBA with 30.9 PPG. Edgecombe was particularly impressive in their last win over Toronto, hitting 5-6 on threes following a 3-17 shooting stretch from deep over the previous three games. Despite his streaky tendencies, Edgecombe continues to be confident with his range and the 76ers are usually in a spot to win the game when he's able to heat up.

The Cavaliers are hoping to bounce back after squandering a 10-point lead in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz. Even more concerning where the Cavs' offensive droughts throughout the second half all while allowing the Jazz 33 points in the fourth quarter. They're typically focused on playing sound defense, but they've fallen out of the NBA's top-10 in defensive rating, a mark they've typically met over the last few seasons. Their offense has been able to make up for it, but they're at-risk losing to teams that may have a hot night shooting the ball.

Still, Joel Embiid being available for this game and offering resistance to Cavs' Evan Mobley will be crucial to Philadelphia's success. Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell should both be hovering around 30 points in leading efforts scoring the ball, but the game will come down to the better rebounding team and whoever's more disciplined in the paint.

Cavs vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

While the Cavaliers won the first meeting handily, this should be a much closer game with Joel Embiid “probable” to make the start. His defensive efforts and rebounding should give the 76ers a big boost against the bigs of Cleveland. The matchups between both sets of guards will be fun to watch as both teams have been scoring at a high clip.

With Joel Embiid in the lineup at home, we have to slightly favor the 76ers with the favorable odds. They've also shown more consistency over their last 10 games and have historically covered the spread when playing the Cavaliers in particular. For our final prediction, we'll roll with the 76ers to win this game at home as the total stays under in a defensive battle.

Final Cavs-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (-102); UNDER 236.5 (-105)