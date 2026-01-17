The Chicago Bulls are treading water with Josh Giddey sidelined by a hamstring injury. Losers of four of their last six games, the Bulls sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They could receive a significant boost with Giddey's return.

With Giddey's absence approaching three weeks, Billy Donovan said the team hopes to have the star guard practice with its G-League affiliate this weekend.

“There is some hope maybe on Sunday that [Josh] can get into practice with those [G-League] guys and get at least some playing,” Donovan said ahead of Friday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. “So far, with the ramp-up that’s started, there’s been no setbacks. I think he feels pretty good. But I’d like to see him get into one of those practices and see where he’s at. But he’s certainly progressing in a good way and I feel good where he’s at.”

The Bulls are 4-4 during Giddey's absence and rank 14th in net rating (0.0) during that span.

Josh Giddey approaching return from multi-week absence due to hamstring injury

Article Continues Below
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Giddey has been the most productive player for a Chicago offense that has struggled for most of the season. The 23-year-old has averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists on .466/.386/.761 shooting splits across 30 appearances this season.

The Bulls hold a half-game lead on the Atlanta Hawks for ninth place in the East. They're 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for eighth place.

Chicago will face the Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back matchups on Friday and Sunday. Donovan's squad will then face a difficult test during a four-game stretch featuring matchups with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.