The Chicago Bulls are treading water with Josh Giddey sidelined by a hamstring injury. Losers of four of their last six games, the Bulls sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They could receive a significant boost with Giddey's return.

With Giddey's absence approaching three weeks, Billy Donovan said the team hopes to have the star guard practice with its G-League affiliate this weekend.

“There is some hope maybe on Sunday that [Josh] can get into practice with those [G-League] guys and get at least some playing,” Donovan said ahead of Friday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. “So far, with the ramp-up that’s started, there’s been no setbacks. I think he feels pretty good. But I’d like to see him get into one of those practices and see where he’s at. But he’s certainly progressing in a good way and I feel good where he’s at.”

The Bulls are 4-4 during Giddey's absence and rank 14th in net rating (0.0) during that span.

Giddey has been the most productive player for a Chicago offense that has struggled for most of the season. The 23-year-old has averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists on .466/.386/.761 shooting splits across 30 appearances this season.

The Bulls hold a half-game lead on the Atlanta Hawks for ninth place in the East. They're 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for eighth place.

Chicago will face the Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back matchups on Friday and Sunday. Donovan's squad will then face a difficult test during a four-game stretch featuring matchups with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.