We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-14) will take on the Houston Rockets (23-15) as the two sides open their season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are fourth in the Western Conference following a 139-106 beatdown over the Milwaukee Bucks. They've caught heat with seven wins over their last nine games, but they'll navigate this game as underdogs without Anthony Edwards on the road.

The Houston Rockets are sixth in the West, losing their most recent outing to Oklahoma City 111-91. Following a four-game winning streak, they've now dropped five of their last seven games. Still, they'll be in a spot to bounce back their first time hosting Minnesota.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +4.5 (-105)

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 222.5 (-105)

Under: 222.5 (-115)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (foot – OUT) / Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot – OUT)

Houston: Tari Eason (ankle – Questionable) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 12-3 at home. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 12-8 on the road.

The Rockets are 22-13 as betting favorites. The Timberwolves are 3-6 as underdogs.

The Rockets are 18-20 ATS overall, 6-9 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 18-23 ATS overall, 9-11 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Rockets.

The Timberwolves are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Rockets are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Houston's last eight games.

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Rockets Matchup

Minnesota and Houston are set to clash for the first time this season with the Timberwolves as the hotter team coming into this game. While they were out Anthony Edwards against Milwaukee, Julius Randle stepped up with 29 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Still, Edwards has served as his team's leading scorer in 11 of their last 15 games, so players like Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid will certainly have to step their scoring efforts up, particularly beyond the arc.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have been sliding as of late and have lost to sub-.500 teams like the Trail Blazers, Kings, and Mavericks. They'll have a much tougher five games ahead of them with meetings against the Spurs, 76ers, and Pistons, so the Rockets will have to figure things out in order to head into the All-Star break strong. Look for Kevin Durant to have another productive day as he's been averaging 27.4 PPG and 7.4 RPG over his last five starts.

The key matchup between these two teams will take place in the paint as Timberwolves' Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert match up against Rockets' Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun. Both Sengun and Randle serve as the main scoring threats while Gobert and Adams serve as shot-blocking rebounders. The Rockets, as a whole, are the much longer lineup with players like Durant and Jabari Smith Jr., but they haven't been able to score inside as of late against strong defensive efforts.

Naz Reid will be an important piece for the Timberwolves as they're usually successful when he's able to contribute with his three-point shooting. He'll also add another layer to Minnesota's rebounding efforts with 6.2 RPG, offering resistance while spacing the floor with his offense as well. The Rockets are certainly the better team in the fast break and it'll be interesting to see if they can pull away behind Durant's scoring.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

While Anthony Edwards will be missing from this first meeting against the Rockets, his team has shown an ability to dominate on the glass behind Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. The Rockets are a great rebounding team in their own right and Steven Adams should get some extended work with Dorian Finney-Smith nursing an injury.

Still, the Rockets have been terrible during the month of January and it's tough to back them giving their recent streak against worse teams than Minnesota. Taking advantage of the home crowd will be important and they'll need Alperen Sengun to force Minnesota's bigs into foul trouble.

The Timberwolves still have to prove themselves without Anthony Edwards and I expect this to be a must-win for the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant should be shouldering the scoring efforts while Houston's bigs should keep Julius Randle to a modest total. Let's roll with Houston to cover the spread by a thin margin as the total falls under.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -4.5 (-115); UNDER 222.5 (-115)