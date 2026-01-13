ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back for another action-packed Tuesday slate as we bring you a prediction and pick for this Western Conference rivalry matchup. The San Antonio Spurs (27-12) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7) for their fourth meeting this season, San Antonio leading 3-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Spurs-Thunder prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference following a recent 104-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although they saw a hot streak, they've cooled off with a 5-5 record over their last 10, hoping to remain perfect against the Thunder as underdogs this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lead the West after beating the Miami Heat 124-112. It marked their third-straight win, their sixth over the last eight games. Still, they're searching for their first win against the Spurs this season as they'll be billed the betting favorites once again.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7.5 (-112)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

Spurs vs. Thunder Key Injuries

San Antonio: Devin Vassell (abductor – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Isaiah Hartenstein (calf – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 19-3 at home. The San Antonio Spurs are 14-8 on the road.

The Thunder are 19-21 ATS overall, 11-11 ATS at home. The Spurs are 22-18 ATS overall, 11-11 ATS on the road.

The Thunder have been listed as betting favorites in every game this season.

The Spurs are 9-5 as the underdogs.

The Spurs are 3-0 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Thunder.

The Thunder are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Spurs are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in the Spurs' last six-straight games.

The total has gone UNDER the last five times the Spurs were @OKC.

Keys to Spurs vs. Thunder Matchup

Fans will be treated to another installment of what's budding into the most exciting rivalry in the NBA right now as the Thunder will host the Spurs for the fourth of their five meetings this season. Despite being the underdogs in all three games, the young Spurs have managed a 3-0 record against the Thunder and seem to be the only team to have figured out the defending champions. Victor Wembanyama is the x-factor in both defending and pressuring the Thunder on offense. He's notched 30+ points in three of his last seven games, taking a serious leap forward with his scoring over the last two months.

Still, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been undeniable with six wins over their last eight games, all but one victory coming by double-digits. They actually haven't been a great team in terms of covering the spread, but that's mostly because their lofty expectations have them favored by significant margins each game. It makes sense given they're the league's second-highest scoring team (121.4), third-most efficient from the field (48.9%), and first in overall defensive efficiency (105.4).

Despite all of this, the Spurs have found a way to beat the NBA's best team, twice by double-digit margins in games that were never really close. Spurs' guard Devin Vassell has been a huge part of that success in effectively guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but his services will be missed as he's out during this game. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle will have to have a big game scoring along with remaining disciplined along the perimeters and avoiding cheap fouls.

The matchup to watch will be Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren in the low blocks. While Wembanyama has played further out from the paint this season, I expect both players to be extending their range throughout this game. Chet Holmgren is currently the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award over his counterparts, so this should be a statement game in terms of his shot blocking and effort to shut down Wembanyama from having a huge impact.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

This should be another fun matchup between these two teams, but the Thunder have been the more consistent side over the last 10 games. Still, the Spurs have risen to this occasion each time this season and it's surprising to see them as the underdog by eight points. The missing piece in Devin Vassell could be the difference for the Spurs as the Thunder will be aggressively driving to the hoop and searching for contact.

While I expect the Thunder to come out on top during this game, expect another close battle that comes down to wire. The last two meetings haven't been close, but the Thunder should figure things out and finally grab a win over their rivals. The prospect of overtime is possible here, so we'll side with the total over just in case.

Final Spurs-Thunder Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +7.5 (-108); OVER 228.5 (-108)