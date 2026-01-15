ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as two teams head overseas to face off at Uber Arena in Berlin for the NBA's International series. The Memphis Grizzlies (17-22) will take on the Orlando Magic (22-18) in the first meeting between these two teams on the season. Check our NBA odds series for the Carolina-Montague prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are tenth in the Western Conference standings following their most recent 103-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets. They've gone a rough 2-6 over their last eight games and will be without Ja Morant, so they'll continue looking for answers as they try to climb back to a winning record.

The Orlando Magic are currently sixth in the East, most recently beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118. Over the last 14 games, they've alternated wins and losses for a 7-7 record and are due for a loss as they come into this game the betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Grizzlies vs. Magic NBA Berlin Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4.5 (-102)

Orlando Magic: -4.5 (-118)

Over: 228.5 (-115)

Under: 228.5 (-105)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Key Injuries

Memphis: Brandon Clarke (calf – OUT) / Zach Edey (ankle – OUT) / Ty Jerome (calf – OUT) / Ja Morant (calf – OUT) / Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe – OUT)

Orlando: Colin Castleton (thumb – OUT) / Jalen Suggs (knee – OUT)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Trends

The game will be played at a neutral site (Berlin) with the Orlando Magic listed as the “home” team.

The Magic are 16-24 ATS overall. The Grizzlies are 17-22 ATS overall.

The Magic are 18-11 as betting favorites. The Grizzlies are 5-18 as underdogs.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 outright, 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Magic.

The Magic are 5-15 ATS over their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Grizzlies' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Orlando's last 12 games.

Keys to Grizzlies vs. Magic Matchup

The Grizzlies and Magic will meet for the first time this season from Berlin as the Orlando Magic's Franz and Moritz Wagner should be treated to a warm welcome from their home German fans. Franz Wagner is leading his team in scoring with 22.7 PPG, edging out Paolo Banchero as the team's leading bucket-getter. Banchero is still adding a dominant 8.7 RPG and actually leads the team with 4.9 APG, so we're seeing his game become much more rounded as he continues to facilitate with the ball in his hands.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be searching for answers without Ja Morant and given the trajectory this season has taken thus far, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Grizzlies move on from Morant via the trade market. He's still leading their team in points despite missing significant chunks of the season, but Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken the lead on things, breaking 10+ points in his last 15 consecutive games. He'll offer some strong resistance in the paint as he looks to silence the production of both Banchero and Wagner in the paint.

However, with Zach Edey out, the Grizzlies are seriously lacking reinforcements in the paint against much more physical teams at that position. Forward Santi Aldama has been extremely effective in adding rebounding to his game along with his deep shooting, but having Edey available during a matchup like this would make all the difference in their interior defense. Still, look for Jackson and Aldama to continue being active in the posts as they should be the two main scoring catalysts for Memphis in this game.

Heading back home to Germany has to mean a lot for the Wagner brothers and while Moritz Wagner has been dealing with injury for most of the season, he should see some extended playing time in front of their home country fans. The Magic should be in position to control this game with their slower pace in the half court as this game could come down to whichever team is more effective defensively.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

This should be an exciting meeting from Berlin between these two teams, but the international fans will be disappointed to miss Grizzlies' Ja Morant in action against their home country favorites in Franz and Moritz Wagner. Expect both Wagner brothers to have an extended role in this game as they should be aggressive in driving to the hoop. It'll be interesting to see how Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama look to defend the scoring duo in the paint as they'll also be the main point scorers for their team.

Ultimately, I think the Orlando Magic are too healthy for the Grizzlies at the moment and with the home German fans behind them, they should be able to cruise to a win in this one. Let's roll with the Orlando Magic to cover the spread as the total should fall under.

Final Grizzlies-Magic NBA Berlin Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -4.5 (-118); UNDER 225.5 (-105)