The NFL's Divisional Round is finally here as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt between bitter rivals in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in their third meeting of the season, tied at 1-1. Check our NFL Playoffs odds series for the 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the NFC Playoffs as the six-seed, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 on the road in the Wild Card Round. San Francisco notably lost this matchup in Week 18 to close the season, coming in the road betting underdogs with a chance at another NFC title game.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the NFC Divisional Round after finishing the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. They closed their Regular Season with seven-straight wins and will take advantage of additional rest and one of the best home crowds in football knowing they beat this 49ers team last.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds

San Francisco 49ers: +7 (+100)

Seattle Seahawks: -7 (-120)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Seahawks Key Injuries

*practice status as of 1/13/2026, subject to change*

San Francisco: DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee – Limited) / WR Ricky Pearsall (knee – Limited) / OL Dominick Puni (ankle- Limited) / LB Fred Warner (ankle – Limited) / DL Keion White (groin – Limited) / T Trent Williams (hamstring – Limited) / LB Dee Winters (ankle – Limited) / S Ji'Ayir Brown (hamstring – DNP) / LB Luke Gifford (quad – DNP)

Seattle: LB DeMarcus Lawrence (achilles – Limited) / WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest – Limited) / LB Chazz Surratt (ankle – Limited) / DE Leonard Williams (rest – Limited) / CB Riq Woolen (oblique – Limited) / OT Josh Jones (knee – DNP) / LB Tyrice Knight (shoulder – DNP)

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

The Seattle Seahawks are 6-2 at home this season. The San Francisco 49ers are 8-2 on the road.

The Seahawks are 12-5 ATS, 4-4 ATS at home.

The 49ers are 12-6 ATS, 8-2 ATS on the road.

The Seahawks are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three games against the 49ers.

The 49ers are 7-3 outright, 6-4 ATS in the last 10 meetings against the Seahawks.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Seattle's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER four of the last five meetings between these two teams.

Kyle Shanahan Playoff record: 9-4

Mike Macdonald Playoff record: 0-0

Keys to 49ers vs. Seahawks Matchup

Both fanbases will be treated to another heated installment of this rivalry as the two teams are set to face each other for the third time. The Seahawks own the latest matchup 13-3, the 49ers winning 17-13 during their Week 1 tilt. Defense has risen to the forefront when the two teams meet, immediately making for an interesting game total of under 45. It's also the largest betting spread (SEA -7) out of all the divisional games, a serious testament to how much of a toll the win over Philadelphia took on San Francisco. They'll have to move forward without their All-Pro tight end George Kittle after a torn achilles injury, but they showed resilience in the win and have preached a “next man up” mentality all season.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, have been streaking with seven-straight wins to end the season, including a defensive statement against the 49ers in Week 18, allowing only 173 yards of total offense and forcing a turnover. This unit can keep them competitive in any game while their offense will lean on a well-rested Jaxon Smith-Njigba, posting 36 catches for 437 yards in six career games against the 49ers. The connection between him and Darnold early in the game will be crucial to their success and we should see them taking deep shots early.

The good news for San Francisco is that Fred Warner returned to practice, unavailable for this game but potentially able to appear next week if the 49ers advance. They were unable to control the line of scrimmage against the Eagles as Christian McCaffrey was held in-check running the ball. Brock Purdy made a number of clutch throws while the run-after-catch yards for the 49ers put them in great field position. As long as the 49ers are able to slowly march the ball down field, their production inside the red zone (65.22% TD) is second-best (Bills) off all the remaining Playoff teams, so they'll consistently have a chance to put points on the board.

49ers vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

This is a very interesting matchup as the Seahawks will be fully rested, but largely inconsistent in covering the spread at home this season. The 49ers will have a tough task ahead of them, but their resilience should be enough to keep this game close throughout.

While we favor the Seattle Seahawks to win this game at home and advance, seven points seems like a wide margin for two teams that know each other so well. This will be Mike Macdonald's Playoffs coaching debut and going up against a veteran mind like Kyle Shanahan will certainly play a huge role in this game. Let's roll with the 49ers to cover the spread as this total falls under.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Divisional Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers +7 (+100); UNDER 45.5 (-115)