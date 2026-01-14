ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're covering the NBA with our betting prediction series, now taking a look at the continuation of this Western Conference season series. The Denver Nuggets (27-13) visit the Dallas Mavericks (15-25) as the Mavericks are 2-0 against the Nuggets this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Western standings following a 122-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite being out their star in Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have gone a promising 4-1 over their last five, coming into this road game as the live betting underdogs.

The Dallas Mavericks occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 113-105. They haven't been as hot with a 4-8 record over their last 12 games, but it's been standard for their expectations as they move forward without Anthony Davis.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1.5 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 225.5 (-115)

Under: 225.5 (-105)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Key Injuries

Denver: Aaron Gordon (hamstring – Probable) / Spencer Jones (ankle – Probable) / Jamal Murray (ankle – Questionable) / Bruce Brown (knee – Questionable) / Tamar Bates (foot – OUT) / Christian Braun (ankle – OUT) / Cameron Johnson (knee – OUT) / Nikola Jokic (knee – OUT) / Jonas Valanciunas (calf – OUT)

Dallas: PJ Washington (ankle – Questionable) / Brandon Williams (illness – Questionable) / Max Christie (illness – Doubtful) / Anthony Davis (finger – OUT) / Dante Exum (knee – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Dallas Mavericks are 11-10 at home. The Denver Nuggets are 16-7 on the road.

The Mavericks are 6-7 as betting favorites. The Nuggets are 6-4 as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 17-23 ATS overall, 12-9 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 24-16 ATS overall, 14-9 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 6-4 outright, 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 2-7 ATS over their last nine games.

The Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in the Mavericks' last six games.

Keys to Nuggets vs. Mavericks Matchup

The Dallas Mavericks are an impressive 2-0 against the Denver Nuggets this season, but it's worth noting Anthony Davis had 30 or more points in each of those games. Coupled with a 33-point game from rookie Cooper Flagg right before Christmas, the Mavericks have had two of their better showings this season against this Denver team. Of course, things will look a little different without both Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis on the floor, so it'll be interesting to see who steps up for either team and takes control of this game.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 28.5 PPG on 60% shooting against the Nuggets in two games, so he's clearly confident even when Jokic is matched up on him. Look for Flagg to elevate his play once again to make up for the loss of Davis in the paint. Both listed as “questionable,” having either Brandon Williams or PJ Washington would be a huge aid in relieving some of the pressure off Flagg in the post and rebounding the ball.

The Nuggets have stepped up without their own star in the lineup, going 4-1 without Jokic and beating formidable teams likes the Celtics and 76ers on the road. Forward Zeke Nnaji has stepped up in a massive way with his rebounding, grabbing 10 boards against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in a win just two games ago. Guard Jalen Pickett has double-digit scoring totals in his last two games, offering great support behind Jamal Murray and games where Christian Braun has been sidelined. Expect role players to continue making an impact as Denver navigates these mid-season injuries.

It's surprising to see the Mavericks still billed as home favorites in this matchup given the two teams' overall standings and it will be interesting to see how they fare without Anthony Davis moving forward. This should be another statement game at home where all the offense flows through their star rookie.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Dallas Mavericks are surprising home favorites in this game without Anthony Davis who, in the two previous meetings, has been integral in leading the Mavs to a 2-0 record against Denver. However, the Nuggets have been very consistent without Nikola Jokic and the depth of their lineup is beginning to show with numerous role players stepping up each game.

The Nuggets have been the better overall team this season and they've been far more consistent. I expect the Mavericks to struggle without Davis for a while as Cooper Flagg becomes much more aggressive with his offense. Still, I don't think it'll be enough to fend off the Nuggets on the road, a spot where they've been solid all season.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Denver Nuggets to win this game, covering both the spread and the total over.

Final Nuggets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +1.5 (-112); OVER 225.5 (-115)