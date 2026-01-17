The Washington Wizards will try their luck in the NBA Draft Lottery again this year after missing out on generational superstar Victor Wembanyama in 2023 as well as star prospects Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in 2025. Luckily for the Wizards, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, and Duke forward Cam Boozer have franchise cornerstone-level talent.

But if Washington doesn't land a top-three pick, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson could be the next-best option. ESPN's Jeremy Woo had the Wizards picking the 19-year-old freshman fourth overall in his latest mock draft on Tuesday.

“Wilson has remained productive for North Carolina, and his mix of vertical explosiveness, defensive playmaking and room to grow offensively has solidified him as a likely top-five selection,” he wrote. “While there will be important tests ahead for him in conference play, particularly a pair of head-to-head games against Cam Boozer and Duke, Wilson's energy and winning impact, even with an unpolished offensive game, have been endearing. Teams have questions about his perimeter shooting, something he'll have a better chance of answering in predraft workouts, but he has created some separation in this next tier of the draft as a potentially versatile frontcourt standout.”

Wilson is averaging 19.9 points on 58.2 percent shooting (25 percent 3-point) with 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks over 31 minutes for the No. 14 Tar Heels. The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder is sixth in the country in average rebounds and has scored 20-plus points in 12 of his 17 games so far.

“After acquiring Trae Young, the Wizards are still building with a clean slate, although that move could preclude them from targeting a point guard depending on where this pick falls,” Woo continued. “Wilson could fit nicely alongside the improving Alex Sarr up front, creating a team capable of playing fast while also keeping size on the court.”

The mock draft began with the Indiana Pacers selecting Peterson first overall, followed by the Sacramento Kings picking Dybantsa and the Atlanta Hawks snagging Boozer, respectively. Should the Wizards go with Wilson if they don't land a top-three pick in May, assuming he's available when they're on the clock? Or could the Georgia native sneak into the top three by then?

Caleb Wilson must develop offensively to justify top-three selection

Wilson would easily be a top-three pick in several previous draft classes, as his ability to guard multiple positions in addition to his productivity as a slasher and his positional size (seven-foot wingspan) all bode well for his future. The 2025 McDonald's All-American fits the mold of a modern two-way power forward that NBA teams covet.

However, three-point shooting is also paramount in today's league, and Wilson is just 4-of-16 from beyond the arc this season. The 2025 Mr. Georgia Basketball honoree could develop into a floor-spacer and/or shot creator later on, but the three aforementioned prospects are above him in those areas.

Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer can create their own shots as well as open looks for teammates, and they can each thrive on and off the ball. Wilson doesn't have the handles to consistently be on the ball at the next level right now, so he'll likely be limited to cutting, setting screens, and play-finishing offensively to start his NBA career.

That skill set would still help Washington, as Young could run the offense while Sarr and Wilson set picks, cut, and finish at the rim. Sarr can also hit three-pointers, as he's shooting 34.5 percent from deep on 2.9 average attempts this season. Meanwhile, Wilson has shown midrange promise, so he wouldn't ruin the spacing.

Caleb Wilson vs Stanford tonight.. 26 PTS (11-16 FG, 4-7 FTs)

9 REBS

3 AST

2 STLS

1 BLK Top 3 Pick… pic.twitter.com/CiYUepMRiw — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) January 15, 2026

The reason that Peterson, Dybantsa, and Boozer are potentially the best prospect trio over the last 15 seasons is that they're “passing the eye and statistical tests of grading out as ‘1A prospects,'” per No Celings' Nathan Grubel. Boozer is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward that can hit threes (36.4 percent clip on 3.9 average attempts), clean the glass (9.7 rebounds), find open teammates (4.1 assists) and score inside.

Meanwhile, Dybantsa and Peterson are both offensive “alphas” who can take over and close games when the team needs it. Dybantsa is third in the nation with 23.1 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting (32 percent 3-point), uses his offensive gravity to set up his teammates (3.7 assists), and can windmill dunk in half-court sets. Additionally, he's a 6-foot-9, 210-pound freak athlete who's active on the boards (7.1 rebounds) and has potential as both a one-on-one and help defender.

Friday night's game against Baylor is only Peterson's ninth appearance for the Jayhawks this season due to injury, but he's already shown his ability to score over defenders with ease. The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder was shooting 40 percent from deep on 7.5 average attempts entering the matchup.

In short, landing Wilson would hardly be tragic for the Wizards, but he's not as likely to develop into the best player on an NBA championship team as the aforementioned trio. At some point, they need to land an unquestioned superstar who will lead them to the promised land.

Ahead of Friday night's road contest with the Kings, Washington has the NBA's third-worst record at 10-29. If it finishes the season in the bottom three, then it'll be tied with the bottom-two teams for the best odds to land a top-three pick (40.1 percent), per Tankathon. If it finishes fourth-worst, which is the highest slot it can finish to guarantee the retention of its top-eight-protected pick, the odds drop to 36.6 percent.

If luck evades the Wizards again, they'll have to try to trade up in the draft or land another veteran star, as Young isn't a lock to stay long-term. For now, they must hope that the basketball gods make things easy on them for once.