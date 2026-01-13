ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back for their Tuesday slate as we bring you a prediction and pick for this next Western Conference tilt. The Portland Trail Blazers (19-21) will meet the Golden State Warriors (21-19) as Portland looks for the season sweep over Golden State. Check our NBA odds series for the Blazers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers are ninth in the Western Conference following a 123-114 loss to the New York Knicks. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak and their longest of the season. They'll have a chance to get back on track and remain perfect against the Warriors in this one.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the West, most recently losing 124-111 to the Atlanta Hawks. They're a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games, but still have some ground to make up in the conference standings. They'll be the favorites to win by 10 points at 0-3 against the Blazers team.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Blazers vs. Warriors Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-102)

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 224.5 (-108)

Under: 224.5 (-112)

Blazers vs. Warriors Key Injuries

Portland: Jerami Grant (achilles – Doubtful) / Deni Avdija (back – OUT) / Scoot Henderson (hamstring – OUT) / Damian Lillard (achilles – OUT) / Kris Murray (spine – OUT) / Matisse Thybulle (knee – OUT) / Blake Wesley (foot – OUT)

Golden State: Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT)

Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors are 13-6 at home. The Portland Trail Blazers are 9-11 on the road.

The Warriors are 18-22 ATS overall, 10-9 ATS at home. The Blazers are 22-17-1 ATS overall, 10-9-1 ATS on the road.

The Warriors are 17-12 as betting favorites. The Blazers are 11-15 as underdogs.

The Warriors are 7-3 outright in their last 10 games against the Blazers. Portland is 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Warriors are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The Blazers are 5-1 ATS over their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Golden State's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Portland's last 13 games.

Keys to Blazers vs. Warriors Matchup

While the Golden State Warriors may be the better team on paper in this matchup, the Trail Blazers have managed to beat the Warriors in every meeting this season. While two of those games were in Portland, the Blazers still managed a win at Golden State. Warriors' Steph Curry has scored 35 or more points in each of the first three meetings, but the Blazers have been able to silence his supporting cast while putting forth their own version of a balanced team attack.

The most significant factor in this game will be the absence of Blazers' Deni Avdija, leading his team with 26.1 PPG and 6.9 APG. He's in-line to win “Most Improved Player” this season and has been a huge reason for their success. Without him, however, they don't nearly look as effective in spreading the ball around, already ranking near the league's bottom in average APG (24.8). Expect Shaedon Sharpe to step into their lead scoring role as he's been effective (21.5 PPG) doing so this season.

The Warriors are coming off a tough shooting night where they posted a 24% mark from deep against the Hawks. In their prior loss to the Clippers just three games ago, they posted another 24% night from deep. They went 38% and 42% during the interim wins, but the Warriors' three-point shooting hasn't been anywhere as consistent as we're used to seeing. Jimmy Butler, while a willing shooter, typically does his damage from the mid-range and around the paint. Draymond Green has never been known for his deep range and Curry has looked human at several points throughout this season. Their success is widely predicated on whether they can have an even decent day shooting the ball from deep.

Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

While the Trail Blazers have owned this matchup throughout the season thus far, much of their success has been thanks to Deni Avdija and his scoring/facilitating prowess. Without him, the Blazers are much more one-dimensional in their scoring and will struggle to move the ball in the ways they've been doing all season.

The Warriors, on the other hand, could really use this win and there's no reason they shouldn't be able to control the game flow throughout this one. They've looked more inspired when playing at home and the hope is that their 3P% can improve in front of the home crowd. It'll be a tough spread to cover, but the injuries to Portland could be too much to handle against a determined Golden State team.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Golden State Warriors to cover the spread while the total remains under.

Final Blazers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -9.5 (-118); UNDER 224.5 (-112)