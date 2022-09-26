‘It was a life changer’: Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom opens up on offseason surgery

Washington Capitals star Nicklas Backstrom underwent offseason hip surgery in June. However, the 34-year-old is in rather high spirits as the season approaches.

Backstrom will miss the start of the season for the Capitals. And it isn’t clear if the veteran forward will play at all in 2022-23. And yet, that pales in comparison to the new lease on his career the surgery provided him.

“It was a life-changer for me in daily life,” Backstrom told NHL.com. “Just to pick up socks, tie my shoes, stuff like that — and play with my kids. I couldn’t really do that, either. It helped me a lot functionally, and I’m happy about that.”

The next step for the Capitals forward is returning to the ice. And Backstrom is certainly optimistic about this too, believing there is a possibility he will play this season.

“I’m going to start off by saying I’m pain free,” the Capitals forward said as training camp got underway. “No more pain that I had before. I’m feeling good. I’m in the gym working out, doing my rehab. So far, so good. I’m very optimistic that I’m going to play before the season ends.”

Backstrom, however, has yet to resume skating. This suggests a return is not close, which makes sense given how recent his surgery was. The team is prepared for a long road in regards to their forward’s return to the ice.

“I know physically he feels real well now just doing daily stuff,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “I think it’ll be a long progression and see how the skating affects it, the strength how it comes back, the mobility how it comes back and how he’ll be able to use it in game situations. So, I think it’ll be a long road, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Backstrom has spent his entire career with the Capitals. He has played alongside Alexander Ovechkin for a while, having a front-row seat as the future Hall of Famer chases history.